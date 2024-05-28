Yakk Stack

Home
Archive
About
AstraZeneca - Phase III Analysis...
A deeper dive.
  
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
5
What is going on with Immigration...
In Canada?
  
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
14
Live Stream with Erin Gibson starting in 20 Minutes!
Links in body
  
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Need to bleed the coolant lines from the AC on my Benz...
Technical question.
  
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
32
It's going to be an exciting week!
May 26-31
  
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
12
My Conversation with Dr. David J Speicher
SV40 Research
  
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
11
Things are getting a lot weird...
How safe is your privacy, online?
  
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
24
AstraZeneca Jabs officially pulled from the Global Market...
And what their studies revealed.
  
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
12
So, I just met with Dr. David J Speicher...
SV40 Researcher...
  
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
5
RE: Legalization of Hard Drugs - In Canada
Opposition Motion.
  
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
24
My issue with Rumble...
It's a me thing, right now.
  
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
29
You're supposed to forget what they've done...
and focus on the other guy.
  
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
18
© 2024 Sheldon Yakiwchuk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture