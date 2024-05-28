Yakk Stack
AstraZeneca - Phase III Analysis...
A deeper dive.
16 hrs ago
•
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
13
What is going on with Immigration...
In Canada?
May 28
•
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
29
Live Stream with Erin Gibson starting in 20 Minutes!
Links in body
May 27
•
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
2
Need to bleed the coolant lines from the AC on my Benz...
Technical question.
May 27
•
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
19
It's going to be an exciting week!
May 26-31
May 26
•
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
29
My Conversation with Dr. David J Speicher
SV40 Research
May 24
•
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
22
Things are getting a lot weird...
How safe is your privacy, online?
May 24
•
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
36
AstraZeneca Jabs officially pulled from the Global Market...
And what their studies revealed.
May 22
•
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
40
So, I just met with Dr. David J Speicher...
SV40 Researcher...
May 22
•
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
20
RE: Legalization of Hard Drugs - In Canada
Opposition Motion.
May 22
•
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
36
My issue with Rumble...
It's a me thing, right now.
May 20
•
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
18
You're supposed to forget what they've done...
and focus on the other guy.
May 20
•
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
37
