The Safest NDP seat in the Province - is in Strathcona - Edmonton…Rachel Notley’s former seat and where the Federal NDP Whip - Heather McPherson was just reelected.

The University district - of people that are a lot smarter and compassionate than you are, will absolutely see to this.

Because…Lethbridge wasn’t as gaurnteed for a seat in a bielection for his Purpleness…we will now face the fact that Nenshi will be allowed to sit in Alberta Legislature, to clutch pearls, instead of the gallery - where he pretty much isolated himself from the commoners - even though he’d sat on side opposite of his party - for spectating.

And in this…he will claim that he has heard the voice of Albertans, while making his victory lap…my guess, it will go something like this:

It’s truly unbearable to even conceptualize nevermind having to accept this reality following today.

Because while Darby Crouch - the UCP candidate will have put up a decent fight…she stood a greater chance in beating Nenshi at a buffet, than she does in snatching victory in Strathcona.

Naheed couldn’t run in Calgary…

We’re still dealing with the decay of rot that he’d brought to our world class city that he’d left behind as mayor.

His current claims…supporting small business, will serve well in a region filled with kitchy coffee shops and boutique grocers:

Where reality, on a provincial level will mimic his legacy:

But only because Edmontonians have no idea that his “progressive” policies were the beginning of 15 years of decimation.

Current issues in Calgary - introduced and fostered by Mayor Nenshi:

1. Gutted downtown city core - Nenshi - Anti-Oil Brigade;

2. Rampant drug use and overdose - Nenshi - Safe Injection Sites;

3. Crime - Nenshi - Defund the Police;

4. Blanket Rezoning - Nenshi - Anti-Sprawl Campaign - sued by builders;

5. Skyrocketing Property Taxes - Nenshi - Almost doubled the Property Taxes as mayor;

6. Greenline - Nenshi - Unrealistic estimate pulled out of a hat, still not one inch of track laid;

7. Affordable Housing - Nenshi - Shuts down Midfield Trailer Park;

8. Infrastructure - Nenshi - Avoided maintenance on watermain for his entire tenure.

Where…he blames the Premier of Alberta for these issues that he’d created as mayor…despite the fact that Danielle Smith has never been the Mayor of Calgary…and that by his pulling the pin and lobbing this grenade of catastrophe on Calgary…prior to his quiet exit - was the true cause:

He’ll be elected under the guise of compassion - social programs - that are being eliminated by Premier Smith and the UCP…

Ranting and raving about Vaccines and Child Mutilation - deemed as supportive for children with mental illness…in the same way that he championed himself for “rescuing Calgary” during CONVID and the great flood of 2013.

We’ll hear the words - “Punching down on Albertas most Vulnerable”, repeatedly and adnauseam…to the point of people further tuning out legacy media for promoting this nonsense.

What we’d just witnessed on a Federal Scale - with Carney and the Liberals keeping control of our country…

Will now seep into our once great and prosperous province.

And this is the likely outcome from the next provincial election.

Start down the countdown clock…

On this day of victory for one of the most destructive forces to be elected in our province…Naheed Nenshi.

Dear Lord…I hope I’m wrong on this.

Words that I’ve continued to say, throughout the last 5 years…and haven’t been wrong yet.

Maybe this time?

