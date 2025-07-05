Simple problems, for generations, have been cured by simple solutions and in this day of automation, could things be a lot easier and more affordable?

It’s hard to believe we even need to say this in 2025, but here we are:

Vehicle theft, organized crime, and break-ins are exploding across Canada and no one in power seems remotely interested in doing something meaningful about it.

More stupid conversations over problems that have been created with insanity that won’t actually fix anything…and only cost us more.

According to Global News, vehicle theft claims in Alberta have hit $110 million this year. Calgary alone saw an 81% spike and that doesn’t even begin to count the psychological cost of wondering if your car, your home, or your family is next.

But while working families are worried about how to protect their kids and keep their insurance premiums from blowing up, what are our leaders doing?

They're off chasing ideological fantasies. Bubble zone bylaws. Carbon-neutral declarations. Densification “utopias” designed on a whiteboard in a downtown tower. Anything but dealing with the chaos right outside your door.

Meanwhile, Crime Doesn’t Sleep

In case you've been lulled by the talking points, here's a dose of reality:

30 Calgary homes broken into overnight while families slept, keys stolen, and vehicles gone.

Police are swamped. Calls come in faster than they can respond.

Repeat offenders walk free while homeowners install more cameras and cross their fingers.

Organized crime is thriving under this leadership vacuum.

Where's the urgency?

Where’s the accountability?

You can’t ride a bike lane to safety when a criminal kicks your door in at 3 a.m.

A Real Solution From the People, Not the Politicians

As a tought, I am proposing something shockingly simple: a “See Something, Say Something” app that lets regular citizens anonymously report suspicious vehicles by license plate, VIN, or description.

A prototype?

Not by GC Stratagies - that’s for sure…and in fact, for the cost of my premium subscription on X, I’ve already got this started in seconds: (see it here).

How it works:

You see something sketchy → You report it.

The system cross-checks it against theft reports.

Police get the intel they need, without burning through more manpower they don’t have.

It empowers Calgarians. It assists our overworked police. And it could even help drop insurance rates by faster recovery and ties to repeated offenders.

But will it even be test-piloted?

Our leadership doesn’t live where we live. They don’t walk our streets, and they don’t hear from victims. They're off crafting policies based on theoretical utopias that look great on a DEI checklist or climate board meeting but don't reflect real-life priorities.

They’ll fight for zoning laws that destroy neighbourhood character, but won’t lift a finger to stop criminals from destroying your home.

They’ll regulate speech, chase down social media offenses, or ban protests but ignore the organized crime operating with impunity down the street.

Without Real Action, Vigilantism Will Rise…we already see this happening!

If we don’t start giving people legitimate, anonymous, safe ways to report and respond to crime, the next phase will be vigilante justice. And that’s a path we don’t want to go down.

When the public no longer trusts authorities to protect them, they start taking protection into their own hands.

And that is what happens when you govern by fantasy instead of fact.

It’s Time to Get Serious

We have the data. We have the tech. And we have the will of the people.

Instead of more expensive bandaids that don’t solve problems but only mask them as expensive solutions…

Let’s build something real;

Let’s bring communities safely back into the equation; and

Let’s protect each other.

Or we can sit back and let the utopians drag us even further into dystopia.

Your call, Calgary.

Your call, Alberta.

Your call, Canada!

Leave a comment