One night I dreamed a dream.

As I was walking along the beach with my Lord,

Across the dark sky flashed scenes from my life...

You know the rest.

We all know that beautiful poem - Footprints in the Sand - and how its message is one of divine comfort: in our hardest times, we’re not abandoned; we are carried.

But today, on Father’s Day, I realize that the one doing the carrying, the one walking beside me through so many of life’s storms, wasn’t just a divine presence. It was my father.

He never wore a cape. He didn’t need to.

He wore work boots, gloves, when he had to…a shirt, tie and neatly pressed suit, when was appropriate…and a sense of responsibility that never quit.

There were times I looked back at the footprints in my life and, just like in the poem, only saw one set. I know now, that was him carrying me.

When I fell short or fell down, he lifted me with patience.

When I wanted to give up, he gave me one of those quiet nods that said, “You’ve got this”, “I am proud”.

When I succeeded, he stood just behind me, never needing the spotlight.

And when I was ready to ride solo, he still jogged beside the bike just a little longer than needed, just to be sure.

I don’t give my father enough credit. I don’t think many of us ever truly do.

There’s no real way to repay our parents for what they’ve given us, only ways to reflect it forward.

So much of who I am, my persistence, my values, my sense of responsibility, was shaped by the steady example of my father. He taught me that hard work matters. But he also taught me to work smart. To keep going when it’s tough. To show up, even when no one’s watching. And maybe most importantly, to know when to hold on, and when to let go.

Today, we didn’t do a big Father’s Day production. No ties or golf clubs.

Instead, we had four generations gathered in the backyard yesterday.

We shared a meal, laughed over old stories, and sipped something cold.

There was no script, no cards, no presents, no big speech. There was just presence. And peace.

And I couldn’t be happier that I still have my father by my side, sometimes just a step behind, always steady.

I hope today, every child took a moment to honour their parents.

That every father paused to celebrate their children.

That every grandparent caught a glimpse of their legacy unfolding.

And I hope, as a father myself, I can be even a fraction as inspirational and supportive as mine has been to me. To be there when needed. To carry when necessary. And to always know when it’s time to let go.

Happy Father’s Day, Dad.

Thank you for walking beside me.

Thank you for carrying me.

I saw the footprints and now, I know whose they were.