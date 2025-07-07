Walk the Talk – And I Mean Every Step of It

Running for Calgary City Council in Ward 4 has already been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my life.

Over the last month or so, I’ve had people reach out, volunteers who originally signed up to support me, and others I’ve met while walking the neighborhoods. The question keeps coming:

“When can we get started?”

My answer has been the same—“Soon.”

Not because I don’t want the help. Believe me, I do. But I didn’t get into this race to promise how hard I’ll work for Ward 4, I got into it to prove it.

So far, I’ve walked hundreds of kilometers through Ward 4. That’s not a figure of speech and I’ll be happy share the breakdown by day and route soon.

I’ve delivered more than 20,000 flyers, door to door and at community events. I’ve knocked on hundreds of doors, spoken with more than 8,000 residents, and had real conversations - not just handshakes - with over 3,000 of you.

I’ve visited hundreds of local businesses, built a business directory for the community -All of Ward 4 - here —>Link, and worked to support the people who keep our neighborhoods thriving.

And still, I say: “Soon.”

Because until I’ve walked every street in every community in Ward 4... until I’ve looked people in the eye in their own neighborhoods... I won’t claim to be your voice.

To do so without that effort would be insincere - and honestly, dishonest.

Yes, I need your help. I can’t win without you.

But I also believe that support must be earned. You have to see that I’m committed before I can ask and accept your help, for your time, your energy, or your vote.

Running as an independent - without union or developer money - hasn’t been easy.

Funds are tight.

The hours are long.

I work 7 days a week.

And the time away from my wife and family is, by far, the most difficult part.

But I believe in what I’m doing.

I’m building something real - a movement driven by passion, persistence, and perseverance. A campaign that’s not about slogans, but about showing up.

So if you haven’t heard from me yet, if I haven’t answered your offer to help - please don’t think I’m ignoring you.

I still need you.

But until I can look in the mirror and say “I’m ready,” I won’t put that ask on you.

Soon.

We’ll build a wave of momentum - one built on trust and shared purpose.

Soon, I’ll ask you to go “all hands on deck” with me.

Until then, here’s how you can prepare to be part of it:

Sign up to Volunteer here: sheldon4ward4.ca/volunteer

Donate here (I don’t take money from developers or unions): sheldon4ward4.ca/donate

Reach out here if you need help on your street or in your community: sheldon4ward4.ca/contact

Because I’m nearly ready to go all in - with you, for Ward 4.

Soon.

Together, we can make this happen.

