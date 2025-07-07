Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
44m

Go for it Yakk ! honest politicians are seldom and far apart and you sound like a good person. Unfortunately I cannot help, I am in the US but following what is going on at our Northern neighbors! They need people like you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sheldon Yakiwchuk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture