After walking hundreds of kilometers through Ward 4 and speaking with residents on doorsteps, one thing has become clear…people are worried. And rightfully so.

Roughly 30% of the homes I’ve seen now have visible doorbell cameras, perimeter cameras, or full security systems installed. That’s not just a reflection of tech adoption, it’s a symptom of a city where people are beginning to harden their homes like fortresses, because they no longer feel protected.

We’re not being paranoid. We’re being prepared…because things in Calgary are clearly getting worse.

Just yesterday, Calgary Police issued a warning about a surge in residential break-and-enters across the city. Organized criminals are breaking into homes - often while families are asleep - specifically to steal vehicles parked outside.

And while Calgary slowly comes to grips with this trend, we should be paying very close attention to what’s happening in Toronto, because it’s just arrived at our front porch!

There, the Toronto Police shocked the public by suggesting that residents leave their car keys by the front door, so that home invaders don’t need to ransack the house or confront anyone inside.

That’s right…the same police officers who are supposed to keep you safe…are now advising you to make it easier for criminals.

And now that Toronto is on alert, those same criminals - emboldened, mobile, and organized - are packing up and shifting their operations west, straight into our neighbourhoods.

Let’s be honest…this problem isn’t just local. It’s federal policies that have gutted accountability, the infamous “catch and release” approach to crime. When criminals don’t fear consequences, they keep going. And now, they are empowered.

In my campaign for City Council, I want to be very clear…I absolutely Back the Blue.

But we must also acknowledge that our police officers are fighting an uphill battle when the justice system keeps putting the same offenders right back on the streets.

And that raises the most chilling question of all:

When will these criminals shift from nighttime robberies…to daytime invasions?

When the summer heat rises, kids are off school, and moms are home with their children, how long until those 2 a.m. break-ins become 2 p.m. confrontations?

Do we wait for that to happen before we act?

Because right now, all we’re being given are brochures and “tips”, lock your doors, install cameras, don’t leave valuables in sight...

This isn’t a public safety strategy.

It’s a resignation letter.

Calgarians deserve more than fear and far more than advice.

We deserve leadership.

We deserve action.

We deserve a city where law-abiding citizens don’t have to second-guess the safety of their own front doors.

It’s time we stop normalizing this.

And it’s time we start demanding solutions, not surrender.

Leave a comment