Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clay's avatar
Clay
1d

And yet, if you were to attempt to defend your property, you would be the one going to jail. It's madness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Niel Tyler Clement's avatar
Niel Tyler Clement
1d

It definitely starts with catch and release. I can’t blame the cops for feeling defeated

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sheldon Yakiwchuk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture