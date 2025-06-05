Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
1d

The US has been doing this for years, not just in the USA, but around the world. Traffic is so heavy, they can only monitor for key words and phrases in numerous languages. Even then, there is mountains of data to review and much is lost before it can be acted on. Given the mindset of Liberals, and the gas lighting and lying they do, I expect this will be accompanied by legislation to allow arrests for anyone whose opinions they don't like as a danger to society and the general public. Although I won't be surprised if the Bloc supports Carney, I do hope the Bloc also votes against the throne speech, resulting in the Carney gov't losing confidence of parliament and results in another election asap.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Trevor Marr's avatar
Trevor Marr
1d

#markcarney now heads the #MinistryofMisinformation AND the #MinistryofTruth, aka the #Canadian #Federal #Liberal #Government? How does #authoritarianism benefit the People? It doesn’t!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sheldon Yakiwchuk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture