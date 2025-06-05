Remember when the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) secretly tracked 33 million Canadians’ cellphone data during COVID?

That’s not conspiracy…it’s fact, confirmed in a 2023 investigation by the Privacy Commissioner.

They tracked your location. Your movement. Your behaviour.

Despite claiming not to have done this exact thing…

Welp…things are really heating up fast now.

You should check out Bill C-2, that passed first reading, yesterday…where the Carney Liberals are preparing to track every Canadian using any communication device capable of sending or receiving data. Not just during an Emergency…whenever they feel like they can get a judge to approve.

That’s not just your phone it includes:

Your smart TV;

Your router;

Your car;

Your watch;

Your fridge, stove, washer and dryer;

Your security systems;

Bluetooth headsets and speakers…

If it talks through what they deem as telecommunications, they’ll make it talk to them.

They couldn’t possibly listen to all of this though, you say?

Remember the Rush on Government funded AI?

What do you think that’s all about?

Solving Climate change or world hunger?

Nope!

With the use of AI, every single word, phrase, photo, and symbol you share can and will be analyzed.

Free AI is already trained to:

Flag “key phrases” like anti-government sentiments or vaccine hesitancy

Scan images and videos to identify locations, people, logos, and even screen content

Interpret emoji-coded messages — like during COVID, when people used 🥕 ("carrot") instead of saying "jab"

If you think you're being clever, subtle, or sneaky, think again. The machines don’t sleep, they don’t miss innuendo, and they don’t forget.

And then there’s the Liberal Doctrine of - Shoot First, Ask Questions Never…

This is the same government that:

Froze Canadians' bank accounts under the Emergencies Act

Had people de-banked without notice, trial, or cause

Was ruled unjustified by courts but the damage was already done

Now they want real-time access to your private spaces, and automated tools to flag your speech before a judge or officer ever gets involved.

This isn't "security." This is authoritarianism wrapped in tech-speak.

And they’re Not Stopping Criminals…

They could’ve used this tech to:

Stop auto theft plaguing cities like Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga or Vaughn:

Track wildfire arsonists in Alberta, where the majority of Forest Fires are caused:

Locate church burners, home invaders, or violent offenders:

They didn’t.

Because the goal - given their Bail not Jail Legislation - isn't public safety; it's public control.

You, the tax-paying citizen, are the enemy. Not the arsonist. Not the thief. Not the repeat offender.

It’s your voice they fear. Not their crime stats.

Want to see how this would become even more terrifying?

Pair this surveillance with the Online Harms Act (Bill C-63), and what do you get?

You can be tracked, flagged, and investigated for what you say online, even before you commit any crime;

Your words can be taken out of context;

You can be de-platformed, imprisoned, sued, or financially destroyed;

You might never even know who your accuser is or what exactly you said that triggered it.

In the world they’re building, AI won’t need evidence, it will just need a pattern.

And you won’t be able to defend yourself when:

Your post was just a joke

Your emoji was a reference

Your conversation was private

Because if this passes, nothing is private.

They Created the Crisis at the border and now they’re weaponizing the cure.

This government manufactures chaos just to offer control as the solution.

They provoked protests, then punished them.

They ignored crime, but surveilled law-abiding Canadians.

They preach safety, but deploy tools of fear and suppression.

They will not use these tools to protect you.

They will only use them to monitor, punish, and neutralize you.

This Is It, Canada. This Is the Line.

AI is already analyzing your speech and online activities;

Every device would be a listening post;

Even emojis can be used to incriminate you;

And all of it would be legal!

We’re not slow crawling into Orwell’s 1984, we’re thrusting headlong into it.

