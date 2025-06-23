Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lucee's avatar
Lucee
4d

Why are tax payers paying for Hotel Training. The Corporation is responsible for it's employee training? This is grift. Theft. Extortion, call it what you want. It's Bullshit.

Subsidizing Corporate Hotels should have ended with CovidScam.

Charge Ford with embezzlement of taxpayer Funds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Claudette Leece's avatar
Claudette Leece
4d

While China, Russia and Iran are training more STEM graduates, so things can get built of some use Canadas going to have a country of service providers. The best Circle K, Ramada, TimHorton graduates. Way to go Canada maybe they could train a few to wash those elbows up our government continues to embarrass with

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sheldon Yakiwchuk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture