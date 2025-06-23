Just tripped across a press release - from the Ontario Government, from the Office of the Premier - Doug Ford:

Because given that the auto-manufacturing, steel and aluminum sectors are about to vanish from Ontario and seeing how they’ve suffered from some 30K Job losses already over the last couple of months…

Dougie is “investing” $13 Mill into “Training Projects”.

And by investing, I actually mean - setting $13 Million on Fire, that will have little to zero measureable impacts on the jobs markets and what it does - provides training for Low-End, Low-Skilled Jobs.

The first thing listed here…

$1 Million Bucks - for the Canadian Niagra Hotels to train 500 people in '“Foundational Hospitality Skills”.

What’s actually interesting about this is…the Indeed Link for job information for Hotel Group/Jobs…because if you follow the link, you’d see that Ford is spending $2k per head for 500 people, to train people for [Drum Roll]…

42 available jobs, in Niagra with the Hotels Group.

Riddle me this, Doug…

WTF are the other 458 people going to need training for?

There are NO JOBS!

Up next…$1.1 Million to partner with “Unions” for training 5,400 youth and “individuals from under-represented communities” - through…

VIRTUAL REALITY!

This works out to be about $200/head - dropped into Union Coffers to have “under-represented communities”, watch a movie.

Now…I don’t want to speculate on their definition of “under-represented communities”…but if it’s anything like the rest of Canada - this would mean the Canadian Youth…but you and I both know that this isn’t what’s actually going to happen, if anything actually happens at all.

$600k for “Mentorship” in the Niagra Industrial Association:

And to be honest, I have no idea what this means either.

It really sounds like a gift to do what they ought to be doing to begin with.

$7,500/head for 200 people, to train them for Manufacturing and Fabrication skills…

Where…Applications for this projects are already CLOSED:



As in…maybe they just took the cash and closed the program after submitting their application for grant…

Front-Line Workers?

This sounds promising…$350k to help front-line workers in…Oh, Wait…agriculture?

That are 'Already Closed as well:

And another $300K Virtual Reality Training Program - for Firefighting Teams:

Now…I don’t know about you…but I’m not sure that I’d want to have firefighters whose training came by way of customizeable scenarios prepping teams to fight fires…by watching a movie.

Even if it had a really kewl headset and game controller that looked like a firehose…or extinguisher.

There are a few other programs…where funding is limited and if positions available are anything like what we see with the previous - already closed - this is a very limited scope on creating jobs (none actually created), providing assistance to companies whose primary role is already covered through job training and monitored by Occupational Health and Safety…

These are Gifts to certain sectors in place of any actual idea of dealing with the issue of having too many people - unsustainable immigration - in an area where the tourist industry has dried up - due to hotels being populated by recently landed Canadians - in a population of 95(ish)k people…where 23.7% of the population is already at - 23.7%.

It’d have been more beneficial to buy truckloads of lemons and sugar and had this $13 Million comitted to opening lemonade stands in the region.

Both the money and job openings would have lasted longer than the…

[checks notes] 5 days that this program has been opened for.

Standing at the crest of Niagra Falls…Doug Ford, ditches the barrel and goes into a full-on, $13 Million dollar belly flop in the region.

I can hardly wait to see what his idea looks like for the other 16 Million Ontarians as manufacturing dries up, where the Unemployment Rate is already at 8%.

Elbows UP!

