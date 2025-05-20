Due to running for a municipal seat in Calgary, it was advised that I stay away from hot topics that have nothing to do with Municipal Politics - and of course, in these was Alberta Separatism as well as the Israel/Gaza situation.

Which, for the most part, I can agreeably do, because they really serve no benefit and alignment with either side can be polarizing.

However…commenting on the hypocrisy ought not be, right?

Tl;dr: Why does a terrorist organization on the other side of the planet get more support on their demands, from the Federal Government, than the Province of Alberta in our requests to be treated fairly under the Canadian Constitution?

Since even before the federal election, Premier Smith has worked to try and promote our provincial resources and stimulate and maintain our economy that surrounds this. Turns out, this has been a resounding success - with Trump Tariffs - but not so much with the Eco-Zealots of Eastern Canada, claiming that we will be Net Zero by 2050, people are magically going to stop using O&G and that there’d be some benefit to even accomplishing this target.

[Spoiler Alert]: There isn’t.

That doesn’t stop the Climate Alarmists from posting pure nonsensical garbage though. I mean, check this out:

Gardening is going to kill the planet!

Even these total Environmental Nutjobs ought to throw shade at anybody that would write or publish this kind of trash. You absolutely cannot be taken serious if you’d stooped to this level of insanity…

Moving right along.

In trying to deal with the Anti-Albertans of the East, Premier Smith made a few reasonable requests of the Federal Government - in treating our Provincial Resources fairly:

These specific requests made by Premier Smith included:

Guaranteeing Alberta full access to unfettered oil and gas corridors to the north, east, and west.

Repealing Bill C-69 , commonly referred to as the "no new pipelines act."

Lifting the tanker ban off the British Columbia coast.

Eliminating the oil and gas emissions cap , which she described as a production cap.

Scrapping the Clean Electricity Regulations.

Ending the prohibition on single-use plastics.

Abandoning the net-zero car mandate.

Returning oversight of the industrial carbon tax to the provinces.

Halting federal censorship of energy companies.

Additionally, Premier Smith asserted that Alberta, as the owner of its resources, would not accept an export tax or restrictions on its oil and gas exports to the United States. She also expressed that Alberta is no longer agreeable to subsidizing other large provinces that are fully capable of funding themselves - End Equalization.

Which is what all Albertans want to see.

In 2024 - as a province, Alberta paid out more than $21 Billion to the feds, that we’d never received services on…while Anti-Oil and the Highest Taxed Province of Quebec, continues to receive the Lions Share of Equalization Payments…where Alberta receives NOTHING:

For this…Premier Smith and All Albertans get painted as Anti-Canadian Hillbilly’s - told that we don’t actually own our own Provincial Resources (we do), and that though they think Alberta Oil=Bad…they’re entitled to the funds generated and should have full control over this.

Others, screech wildly for Alberta to “Diversify”.

Welp…we had Coal - they shut that down.

Coal Energy - that’s gone too, thanks to Notley and the NDP.

Canola - where the Federal Tariffs on Chinese EVs are crushing this industry through Chinese Counter Tariffs…

What is it that they’d like us to diversify into?

Bug farms?

Maybe hopping onto the EV Battery Manufacturing Bandwagon?

All of this Climate Hysterics has really impacted any sort of ability for these people to recognize reality, but when you’re pushing lunacy like “Gardening is Killing the Planet” and nobody challenges this…what could we really expect.

Conversely…

Since October 7th, 2023 - Canada has played home to people who celebrated the execution of 1,200 people, mostly civilians and took 250 - taking over the Streets in prayer and protest - which included calls for the “Death of Canada”, in support of a organization deemed as Terrorists by the Canadian Federal Government…funded by Canadian Taxpayers, who now want to take this to the Next Level:

Their List of Demands include:

Canada announce a New National Day - for Palestine - called “Nakba Day”, on May 15th.

Canada recognizes Palestinian Statehood.

Canada Builds a definition of Anti-Palestinian Racism at the Federal Level.

Canada to Allow Palestinians in Gaza to more easily reunite with their loved ones HERE IN CANADA.

Do you see where I’m going here?

Issues from across the globe get more funding and support for completely unreasonable requests - New National Days, Statehood, New Levels of Protection and more massive and unsustainable immigration requests by people who support Hamas - a Known and Recognized Terrorist Organization…

Than the Province of Alberta can get…in dealing with rights afforded to our province by the Canadian Constitution.

Now, I’m not pretending that everybody else is seeing things through the same lens…I’ve seen a lot of other issues identified under the idea of Alberta Separatism.

My point is, is that with this sort of hypocrisy running rampant on the Federal Scale…the Alberta Separatism Conversations are going to continue to elevate.

