Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JRCCreasey's avatar
JRCCreasey
16h

Carbon dioxide is IRRELEVANT to the false “global warming” narrative ANYWAY! Everyone is INSANE! These are LIARS WITH MOTIVES THAT ARE PURELY FINANCIAL.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
16h

a cricket farm-factory... imagine a leak!

yes they tried everywhere I think, to fool people into believing that small home gardeners make more mess than the factory farms. Unless you live on Mars (or may be in Singapore) there is no way anyone can believe that, certainly not those who have or had a small garden. One day they will tell people that a windowsill garden is damaging indoor air!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sheldon Yakiwchuk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture