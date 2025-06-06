Alright, let’s just rip the band-aid off…

If you've been wondering why YakkStack has been quiet(ish) lately…I haven’t been kidnapped, cancelled, or carted off by the Ministry of Truth (though with the pace we’re going in Canada, who knows what tomorrow brings). Truth is, I've been on the ground, in the community, campaigning council.

Between knocking on doors, shaking hands, listening to the good, bad, and downright infuriating stories from folks across our neighborhoods, something had to give.

And unfortunately, the writing took a bit of a back seat.

I’ve worked on a lot…produced little.

My apologies.

But I haven't gone anywhere, I'm still here. Still fired up. Still working.

Enough about me, though.

I want to invite you to something worth putting your phone down and actually showing up for.

As a part of my campaign, I’m meeting up with not just residents of Ward 4, but also the businesses that serve our community…in this, I came across an Amazing Story and an event that I’d like to invite you down to.

This Saturday, June 7th — Come Join Me at Bullet Coffee House

The Bullet Coffee House is one of those rare, long-standing, locally-owned gems in Ward 4, and is celebrating 25 YEARS of keeping us all caffeinated, connected, and community-minded. That's no small feat in a world where most things fold up shop before their third lease renewal.

So here’s the deets:

Bullet Coffee House - 728 Northmount Dr NW (look for the tent)

Saturday, June 7th

7:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Free coffee, prizes throughout the day, cake cutting at 1pm, and a grand prize giveaway!

KACHING!

I’ll be there all day!

Not in a politician “I’ll drop by for a selfie and bounce” kind of way. I’ll be parked at a table, sipping coffee, talking shop, and meeting as many of you as I can. Bring your family. Bring your questions. Bring your appetite for caffeine and community.

This is about celebrating local, something I’ve been fighting for before I even threw my name in the municipal election hat. Businesses like Bullet aren’t just places to grab a cup; they’re part of the fabric of our neighborhoods. They matter. And they’re worth supporting.

Small Business. Big Hearts. Bigger Purpose.

The best part?

The folks at Bullet Coffee are using this milestone celebration to give back to the community and a charity that you know is close to my heart!

This Saturday's party also doubles as a Veterans Food Bank Campaign, and I want to personally ask you to please bring down an item to donate.

And keep in mind, this isn’t just about canned goods anymore. Veterans and their families need more than food. If you can, please consider bringing lightly used household items, gently worn clothing (no socks or underwear, please), or those unopened bath and body gifts you’ve had sitting in a drawer for two years.

Check out the full list of urgently needed items here →Urgently Needed

Facilities at the event will only allow for non-perishable donations, but if you’ve got fresh goods, you can always swing them by the CAVSS drop-off directly.

So come by. Say hi. Drop off something for a Vet. Support a small business. And maybe win a prize while you’re at it.

We’ll have free coffee, free cake, giveaways, (hopefully) great weather and a big crowd of good people from the best side of the city.

Hope to see you there.

Leave a comment