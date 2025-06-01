Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Derek Lamb's avatar
Derek Lamb
1d

So let me get this straight, they want to densify the city by replacing single detached homes with multiplex developments, leaving less room for trees, while at the same time they want control over trees in those single family homes that they want replaced with high density. 🙄.

Calgary is not losing its canopy because homeowners are cutting down their trees but there is less canopy because of shrinking lot sizes. City council wants both, high density and lots of trees.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
LawyerLisa's avatar
LawyerLisa
1d

THEN it becomes they can tell you what it is in your garden. and not tomatoes. that's climate change. you'll need a license to grow your food. Got get em Yak. Calgary is lucky to have you. Too many communists in power I'd say.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sheldon Yakiwchuk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture