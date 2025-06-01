I’d sat through Regular Calgary City Council on May 27th for a different reason but am happy that I did, for the entire day, instead of just the Notice of Motion that I wanted to see and worked to help get defeated.

I’ll talk about this in another post - because, hunker down…this is already going to be a long one!

You see…it’s hard to keep up with my schedule as is and trying to be aware of everything that goes on at city council, but of course, because I am running to represent Ward 4, it’s kind of a big deal.

Now…one of the first things that I’d seen introduced to City Council was this:

Urgency on Protecting Calgary’s tree canopy.

Currently at approximately 8% - the “sustainability goals” (whatever this means) are to reach 10% by 2030 and 16% by 2050.

In this, about 70% of Calgary’s tree canopy is on private property while 30% on City Property.

So…what certain members of City Council are proposing is a $3 Million Dollar Spend to protect trees in Calgary.

But not the City Trees…

Nope.

YOUR TREES!

And by protection, what they really mean is so that you’re not allowed to cut down trees in your own yard, without seeking permission or perhaps even being fined for doing so, without permission.

You can also imagine how wild it would get under new bylaws where your neighbors may be provided a ‘Snitch Line’, to rat you out to the city if you decided to cut down a tree on your own property.

If you want to see what overreach looks like…it’s absolutely THIS!

When it comes to party politics - especially as has been introduced into municipalities for this upcoming elections - I am opposed. While I understand the reasoning behind this, in all honesty, this could have been eliminated from Alberta Provincial Bill 20 - and just made it illegal for Unions to Donate to Parties or Third Party Advertisers…but yet, here we are.

Moving along!

In Calgary, we see the most egregious overreach and mind-numbingly insane policies that are shredding the fabric of our communities through Blanket Rezoning, pushed through by candidates that were installed onto City Council - by the Union TPA - known as the hateful 8.

So when we see additional bylaws being introduced to give the City carte blanche overreach in your yards…we’d expect that this would come from the same ‘bad actors’, right?

It didn’t.

Fact is…the cool kids on council brought this idea forward and what this means is that Communities First is no more interested in listening to your voice inside of your community or yard than the Hateful 8

…they want to be the same hateful 8 - wildly spending your money - while telling you what to do.

Put forward incentive programs and using “Enforcement, Fines and Inspections as a way to follow through on removal of trees where it wasn’t supposed to be done”.

And surprisingly enough…when the Hateful 8 rejected this idea…Terry was all in a flutter needing to remind his fellow council members of “sustainability goals”, reaching out in the gasping and dying breaths realizing that he was about to be shot down.

You see…though they aren’t actually running on Climate Alarmism, Densification and supporting Bike Lanes and may have even voted against some of this nonsense in the past…their intent is to do the same:

Wink, wink;

Nudge, nudge!

Spend more of your money, that they really didn’t want to spend, but need to do so because YOU cannot be trusted to maintain your own property and must be taxed to support this and punished if you reject this.

Fortunately…this time, it was defeated.

Sharp missing the memo on voting…or realizing that additional spending and fines for people removing trees is a bad decision to support during an election…

But I want you to realize something here.

When comes to Party Politics and when comes to our next city council…your voice will mean nothing and the Hateful 8 we are replacing, are trying to be replaced with the a shinier version.

I’ve learned a lot about politics over this last 5 years. It really has been the longest 2 decades of my life - or so it seems.

And one thing I can confirm is that when Slates are Run - they do this by populism and not by representation.

When they tell you who they are…believe them, and cast your vote accordingly!

This is only one of the reasons that I’ve decided to run independent…

The rest I’ll explain as we proceed.

Leave a comment