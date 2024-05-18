We did, a Thing...

What is this 'Thing'? This all started with a text message with

...we're both neck deep in what we do and sometimes it's great to be able to just take a breath... I reached out to Andy, after not having chatted with her since February and said, "Hey, we should go out for a drink"...and her reply, was..."Let's do a Thing". So...I figured, what the fuq, why not? And we launched it on X as an open invite in Calgary, also shared the message with a few friends in DMs and welp, we had a Calgary thing. From there, we chatted about doing another 'Thing'...with MLA

, and he said, we have to do this 'Thing', in Edmonton, and before #ableg shuts down for summer... So...I figured, what the fuq, why not? And we launched this on X as an open invite in Edmonton. Now...I have to be clear about a few things here. These events were waaaaaaaaaaay more successful than were ever anticipated. We worked together as a group to make these a couple of special outings...and have full intentions of doing MORE! In this...neither of these events would have been as successful if wasn't from contributions from a lot of people, where my hand in this was tiny. I owe a lot to @RealAndyLeeShow, @vitamindees, @Martyupnorth_2, @echipiuk...and extra kudos to @EricBouchardAB for helping pick and book the venues...both of which were absolutely fantastic, had great service and reasonable prices.

The few things that were left in my hands, like remembering to bring name tags and getting pictures, I completely botched.

At the same time, while both my picture taking ability is as much trash as my video editing...Marty asked for us to all send in some pictures from the event...and here's the ones that came out decent. There were sadly a lot of pictures that came up blurry and some folk that had requested that I not share their images online, not to mention how many pictures I never got and how many conversations I missed out on...but for what it's worth, I did my best to capture this all and throw it into a slide show and couldn't think of a better track to use, because when we were at these events, everybody had the same thought. Damn it feels good to be a Gangsta!

