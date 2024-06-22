Manhunt - due to failed policy...

What are these people even thinking?

And if this is their general attitude towards keeping Canadians safe, it’s time they all got fired and forced to live in the communities that they’ve failed in.

It’s not bad enough that every city center across Canada has turned into a complete shithole, filled with people overdosing, homelessness…surrounded by tent cities due to failed policy…

It’s not bad enough that only crimes that involved violence are even attended to by city police…

It’s not bad enough that we don’t have enough RCMP to keep our rural areas safe…

We’re allowing prisoners to just walk away?

How safe can you feel in your community, not only having no idea of how many criminals there are…but with the ones that get caught and released within hours, not to mention how many of them will be afforded an opportunity, once incarcerated…to just walk away.

This is completely shameful!

Just thought I’d loop you in…if you see this fella, or catch him on one of your security cams…do not approach.

Contact Grande Cache RCMP at (780) 827-3344 or call 9-1-1.

