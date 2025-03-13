Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8

Some Sad (Levity(?)) For your evening...

Thank me later
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Mar 13, 2025
8
Share
Transcript

Discussion about this video

Yakk Stack
Yakk Stack
Authors
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Recent Posts
Livestream with Gloriane Blais - Recorded
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Fluoride Discussion - Recorded
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Dr. Regina Watteel and Jeff Rath...
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
The Stream With Jeff Rath
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Townhall - Full Recording
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Re-Upload - Exploring Fluoride - Livestream
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
This ought to piss you off...
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk