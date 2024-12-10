Townhall - Full Recording

Another amazing conversations with those, truly in the know, regarding COVID in Canada.

I can’t thank, Dr. Steven Pelech, Dr. Chris Shaw, Dr. Maria Gutshi and Dr. York Hsiang for taking some time to go over their assembly of information…1900 studies, assembled in 2 books, to cover what we’ve all been forced to live through over the last 4.5 years.

Make sure you grab a copy of ‘Down the COVID-19 Rabbit Hole’, available on both:

Amazon - Link

Indigo - Link

And I’ll keep you looped in when their sequel, COVID-19 Pandemonium - A Pandemic of Ignorance, Fear and Greed. The Capture of Our Institutions gets officially released - expected in January, 2025

Leave a comment