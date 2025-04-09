My First Live Presser...

Share this postYakk StackMy First Live Presser...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript15Share this postYakk StackMy First Live Presser...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2My First Live Presser...Canadians 4 Truth - Adam Soos Interview.Sheldon YakiwchukApr 09, 202515Share this postYakk StackMy First Live Presser...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareTranscriptI’d like to thank Adam for the time and for having his team edit out my faux pas on wearing visibly white socks with blue pants and brown shoes.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postYakk StackMy First Live Presser...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreYakk StackSubscribeAuthorsSheldon YakiwchukRecent PostsWhen Stupid Conversations PrevailMar 24 • Sheldon YakiwchukSome Sad (Levity(?)) For your evening...Mar 13 • Sheldon YakiwchukLivestream with Gloriane Blais - RecordedFeb 26 • Sheldon YakiwchukFluoride Discussion - RecordedFeb 19 • Sheldon YakiwchukDr. Regina Watteel and Jeff Rath...Feb 7 • Sheldon YakiwchukThe Stream With Jeff RathJan 26 • Sheldon YakiwchukTownhall - Full RecordingDec 10, 2024 • Sheldon Yakiwchuk
