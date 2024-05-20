Playback speed
HeartBeat - Episode 18 - Wyatt Claypool

#HRTBeat
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
May 20, 2024
Transcript

I’ve taken to live streaming, which means that I’ll have to get set up a little better than just having live streams on X…adding in a couple of more platforms will help so that you can not only join in, but also have the ability to ask questions.

From what I understand, I will need to do this through either Facebook or Youtube…or the combination of both…will hopefully get this sorted before my next guests because I’ve got some pretty exciting people to have a conversation with, that I know you’re going to have some questions for.

For this round…just an open chat with CPC Candidate for Calgary-Signal Hill, Wyatt Claypool.

You can find more information about Wyatt here:

@wyatt_claypool

wyattclaypool.com

12 Comments
