Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Re-Upload - Exploring Fluoride - Livestream

Dr. Geoffrey Pain
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Nov 29, 2024
Share
Transcript

We figured that since this wasn’t focused specifically on the jabs and only mentioned them a couple of times throughout…this would probably be safe from the YouTube censorship.

And we were wrong…

There was a lot of information in this conversation with Dr. Pain…you can tell that he’s definitely been at this for a long time, has an amazing amount of knowledge and some facts that will probably blow your hair back.

Enjoy the stream and if you are looking for more information from Dr. Pain, you can find him here:

Research gate →Link

Substack →Link

Twitter →Link

Leave a comment

Discussion about this podcast

Yakk Stack
Yakk Stack
Authors
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Recent Posts
This ought to piss you off...
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Avenida - Fresh and Local Stampede Breakfast
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Bitcoin Convo w/ Dave Bradley - Full Version
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Manhunt - due to failed policy...
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
HeartBeat - Episode 18 - Wyatt Claypool
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
We did, a Thing...
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Force X - Mortgage Fraud - Full Recording
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk