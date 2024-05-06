HeartBeat - Episode 17 - Veterans for Freedom

Take some time to get to know a couple of true Canadian Patriots, Veterans for Freedom - Eddie Cornell - the man suing Justin Trudeau et al.

Rank: Warrant Officer (Retired)

Trade: Gunner

Years served: 1975-1994, 2009-2013

President of V4F - Andrew MacGillivray

Rank: Lieutenant (N) (Retired)

Trade: Naval Warfare Officer

Years served: 2009-2021

Additional info: Maritime Tactical Operator, Diver

Find out why the Veterans supported the Freedom Convoy, with links to resources they mention throughout the cast: Here

Find out more about the case where Eddie Fought and Beat the Liberal Government on them rolling out the Emergency Act on the Freedom Convoy…

And listen to the list of guests and events they have lined up for their Red Deer Event on June 15th, 2024 - with Canadians for Freedom, Theo Fleury and Joseph Bourgault.

Amazing guys, who fought for our country only to be fighting against what has been going on with the country and their soon to launch - Accountability Project.

