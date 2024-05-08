Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
6

Force X - Mortgage Fraud - Full Recording

Guest - David Skrypichayko
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
May 08, 2024
6
Share

This is just the tip of another very large iceberg…I’m already getting more information sent to me and will be having many discussions.

Keep this link for reference, there will definitely be a part 2 coming.

Leave a comment

6 Comments
Yakk Stack
Yakk Stack
Authors
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Recent Posts
HeartBeat - Episode 18 - Wyatt Claypool
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
We did, a Thing...
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
HeartBeat - Episode 17 - Veterans for Freedom
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Of Course the NDP are supporting the Liberal Budget...
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Jagmeet Singh...
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Even more serious than a London Drugs Cyber attack...
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk
ANDP Leadership Event
  Sheldon Yakiwchuk