Jagmeet Singh...

The federal focus over the last month and a half(ish), has been focused on the Housing Crisis caused by rampant and unsustainable immigration numbers…however, this is only the tip of the iceberg and was never intended to be the focus of any government.

Infrastructure and Essential Services ARE!

Housing is definitely a key leading indicator, but if wasn’t for growing the population faster than the markets could keep up with housing…this wouldn’t be an issue.

Wouldn’t be an issue added to the shoulder of Taxpayers.

This is the issue that they created.

But rather than focusing on this or what other issues it causes - Hospitals, Schools, Police Services - not growing proportionally, Jagmeet is focused on how to spend more Taxpayer Money on Socialized programs that will make life, in Canada, more expensive for those who work, while actually providing little to nothing for those who no longer pay into the system that supports them.

Most realize the issues with the New Budget and Spending…and the fact that while this budget is completely out of line - given that we are not in a pandemic or at war - will most likely still be busted by other vote buying measures.

Some of which, Jagmeet is talking about in his Tic Toc(esque) media address.

Really…the NDP portion of the coalition isn’t concerned on tackling important issues…all they are looking to do is continue to make life more expensive while watching your quality of life and ability to appreciate updated infrastructure and essential services finish collapsing.

The virtue signaling continues while the maple leaf burns…all in the name of sound bites.

