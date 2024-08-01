I thought I’d take a day to chew on my thoughts around the townhall before posting on it…welp, that and the fact that I lost all of my notes from the actual townhall, at the afterhours event.

No idea where my mind was, this entire evening, really…

Almost lost my drink and wing tickets (that I never used anyways), almost lost my phone, left it on the check in table…but absolutely lost my notes when I was making my way through the crowds, trying to say “Hello”, and welcome along everybody who attended - which, by the way, I’d also done a terrible job at.

I’ve really got to up my game at this.

Anyways…

To start off with, a huge thank you to the Calgary-Lougheed Board, Darrell Komick and MLA Eric Bouchard for putting together this event - selling out 500 seats and seeing over 450 of them filled.

I’d also like to thank everybody that made it out to the after event and again, apologize if I never got a chance to meet with you and have a chat.

I thought the townhall went amazingly well and think that Darrell Komick did a great job at making his way through the 8 or 9 double pages of questions that were submitted.

Nope…didn’t make it through every question and I’m sure that these conversations could have continued on well past the time, even if the time allowance for this was doubled…but, we did get some interesting insights as to what is coming along from the Premier and UCP Party, in the fall and what they are working on.

Yes…we’re still waiting for some numbers before Smith will call a plebiscite on the Alberta Pension Plan and has been covered with Tanner Hnidey and Nicole Kimpton, this information, while wouldn’t stop Alberta from having their own pension plan, is still pretty important. Why shouldn’t we get our fair share of what’s been taken by the feds in their failure program?

We’d also heard some thoughts from Smith regarding doubling the O&G output, where the province is looking to double our production and expand more into the global markets. In doing this, she did cover being more environmentally friendly through CO2 cutting programs and discussing some opportunity around them. Overall, I believe that the crowd cheered on our Provincial Pride through Resources, but never really got behind the CO2 stuff…in this and to shift a little focus, Smith talked about NetZero (again, not a crowd favorite), but mentioned how we can do this not just specifically in Alberta but what our overall plan could do by replacing a small portion of Coal Energy in China vs having to carry this entire burden at home.

Meh…

There were some disagreements with some of the other questions asked, but overall…Smith was well received and well supported throughout the evening, gaining more applause than heckle.

Where some of the failures came into place, in her chat - especially by myself, was her discussion on allowing for medical choice in regards to the CONVID Jabs…by parents for Children, stating that the Updated Alberta Bill of Rights will allow others to make this choice.

I don’t agree with this and it’s in direct conflict with a topic that she’d discussed previously regarding hormone blockers being banned for those under the age of consent. There absolutely is enough science to allow us to see the harms that these products do but while they get banned outright, the CONVID Jabs - which aren’t safe, were never effective and absolute never required by children, as was discussed at the Lougheed “Injection of Truth Event”. For children and in the way their bodies develop, they were never at risk…product details, if memory serves, showed that 1 Million children would need to be Jabbed to prevent 1 hospitalization but had the potential to kill 10 of them through Myocarditis, ALONE!

This, clearly a fail…IMO, and because of this, my campaign to get signatures to be brought into Legislature in the Fall to have these ended for Children.

Rationalization behind this, from Smith…Albertans are Smart and only 6% of them have jabbed their children for CONVID, in relation to a supermajority of I think like 86% for DTAP.

Welp…6% is not entirely accurate but close enough because this doesn’t play out well with any number…when the motto from the early days of CONVID was, “If we can only save one life…”, where 6% of children are being put at risk from the Jabs and 0% will realize any benefits…this is a FAIL!

Moving along…

10 Million Population in Alberta

Others had picked up on this and was even discussed with Nadine Wellwood on my last Livestream Conversation. I’d never heard this as a main point so never spent much time digging…but this too is clearly another failure as it was brought up and Smith was still seemingly supportive of it.

Political Clout - was the rationalization for this disastrous idea. If we have more people, we’ll have more voting power in Ottawa and against the feds.

Welp…given that there are still a lot of Albertans that are more interested in seeing Alberta becoming its own sovereign nation and the issues caused by mass and irresponsible immigration, with the Provincial Population growing by 200k in the last year…I seriously believe that this is one of the worst ideas brought out and hope like hell she backtracks on this one…because I don’t even believe she’d get support from the NDP voters on this idea and it doesn’t even matter the timeline laid out for.

Speaking of issues…of course Healthcare, AHS and the College of Physicians were brought up…and there is a wide world of fit hitting the proverbial shan with all of this…

I believe a lot of Albertans to be on the same page with these, in wanting to see AHS completely dismantled and the College of Physicians burned to the ground…

One reason…Pedophiles should not be allowed to treat children - as is currently the case, discussed with some information from Dr. Makis →Here.

In addition to the fact that, “We’ve investigated ourselves and found that We didn’t do anything wrong”, for the other.

Smith had talked about some billing practices being audited by the College and while yes, we can all be on board in these circumstances, the overall crowd impression was that these people aren’t doing the job that’s required of them…

AHS - Failures…

Darrell Komick had brought out that an entirely new system needs to be put in place, holding out one hand, saying if we create a new system here and telling those on the other hand that we will no longer be providing funding here…that we could gut the failing AHS and create a system more in keeping with proper healthcare in Alberta.

Now, I am sure that this does stem from some of the information that we’ve learned about AHS over-bloat in management. Where there are Managers that Manage ZERO understaff, while still taking a management salary and because of the Hybrid Remote programs, are never around for those who may actually need them. Rumor around AHS Managers working remotely from other countries with no visibility nor transparency, making solid 6 figure salaries - while may not be true - is a possibility and could be a part of what we are seeing in the failures of the system.

Organ Transplant

There has been some changes to the Provincial Recommendations on Organ Transplant - which came out less than a year after Sheila Annette Lewis was passed over for her much needed Lungs and passed away on August 25th, 2023.

I’d failed to report on this and thankfully I did or I’d have had to go back and retract what information I would have provided. Others passed along the Newly updated Recommendations on Organ Transplant for the CONVID Jabs that shows:

On June 24th, 2024 - that this no longer states mandatory, but that you’d need to consult with your primary health care provider…and this is where there is a bit of a grey area. Reason being…Organ Transplants are a National Program…and as Smith explained, if we change the rules, we may be booted out of this program. Are the new policies in keeping with the national program now that they’d been updated??

I dunno - grey area.

After this…the AHS and I’ll add in the AMA (Alberta Medical Association of Doctors), are clearly hostile with Smith and the UCP after being peepee slapped for their complicity in the collapsing healthcare system.

Smiths idea around having Nurse Practitioner Clinics may be some solution for the long wait times in hospitals and shortage of family doctors…as was broken down - Doctors are no longer interested in running their own clinics/businesses, would like to be put on Salaries, while only being responsible for 200 patients, where Nurse Practitioners have committed to 900 patients…

“Imagine how many additional doctors we’d need if each of them could only see 200 people per year"?”, Smith asked…

Based on the New Albertans that arrived over the last year - 200k, we’d need 1000k doctors just to serve them…this doesn’t seem realistic, when the entire country is suffering from the same Doctor Shortage.

And speaking of shortages…one of the other big points that Smith brought up, which helped answer the question on expediting citizenship on immigrants by hiring into policing - the Province is currently 600 RCMP Officers SHORT.

How big is this shortage?

From what I’ve been able to gather…we have 4,200 employees from the Federal RCMP working out of 113 detachments. Not all of these are Active Officers…so when we see large spikes in Rural Crimes and investigations that seemingly never happen…a shortage of 600 becomes a lot larger number, right?

Does this rationalize expediting naturalization or is it just more indicative of a broken system under broken management that may be dealt with better by a Provincial Police Force?

You decide…

Chem Trails

This is a topic that I never comment on because I don’t pay enough attention to it to be versed in any of it…there is a lot of information around these, some of it isn’t terribly accurate - and I’m just not informed enough to distinguish…however, when it was brought up, my most troubling concern with this was that Smith had mentioned that these are FEDERAL PROGRAMS…

Meaning, the climate alarmists who are punishing Canadians for the same seasonal weather patterns that we’ve seen throughout our entire lives are literally the same people who get to control what gets sprayed into our skies and when.

She’d also mentioned that this program may not be altogether that beneficial, citing the massive damages done in NE Calgary with softball sized hail. If these programs were working out, why do we still see this damage happening? Why was this a lot less of an occurrence prior to these programs? What would it actually look like if we stopped doing this?

Putting control of our weather in the hands of the most corrupted and incompetent federal government in the history of Canada…at least to me, doesn’t seem like a great idea.

Reduction of Taxes

“You spoke and we listened”, or along those lines is what the Premier had to say about moving the timeline up on getting this done. She’s gotten a lot accomplished but has heard the chatter of angry Albertans in having a Surplus, building the Heritage Fund…while not delivering on her promise of lower taxes…this, she explained was due to the fact that they wanted to make sure that it would actually fit into the budget. Makes sense, however…this may have been actually pushed due to the backlash and number of groups who are holding her feet to the fire on this by way of prioritization.

Voting!

Another large concern for Canadians is the use of automated polling, given that there is enough failures and opportunities for inaccuracy in these to be concerning…has ended on the Municipal Level and Smith mentioned that they were going to be working to do the same for Provincial Elections in Future…of course this was met with applause and support from the crowds. I don’t know how much this has impacted our elections but given the amount of seats in our Provincial Elections that flipped by a very small number of votes last round, believe this to be intolerable.

Add to this…on the municipal side and in the Ward that I plan on running for City Council in - Ward 4…this was decided by exactly 100 votes:

Too close for comfort, if there were any irregularities in this at all.

There is probably a lot that I am forgetting given a couple of evening beverages after and given that I’d lost my notes, don’t have much by way of reference…but I think this pretty much captures the big ticket items for the event.

My thoughts are…if you do find one of the Smith Townhalls that you can attend including the Virtual event available this evening for those who pre-registered for the AGM:

Is to try and be a part of the conversation and gain your own sense of the situation based on the information provided.

These conversations are worth your time and Smith is an Excellent Speaker, doing her level best to address her mandate in a timely fashion. We have a lot of issues to deal with in the province and with her battles against the Federal Government, noting several lawsuits against them, will take time.

