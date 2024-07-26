There’s kind of a large Elephant in this province…that nobody is talking about.

Over a month ago…Calgary-Lougheed UCP CA, held the first conversation regarding the damages caused by the CONVID Jabs, The Injection of Truth - Townhall. Since then, with some help from great editing by their team and some social media assistance, this information has been seen by over a million people.

While not all of them were necessarily in Canada nor Alberta, there was enough people who seen the presentations laid out and should have concerns.

“Conspiracy Theorists”, they shout…

“Don’t listen to those doctors”, the echo…

“Follow the science”, they relent, having still witnessed over 2,200 CONVID associated mortalities in Canada, since the start of 2024, with almost 12k Severed Adverse Reactions to the jabs since the beginning and only up to January 5th, 2024:

This happens to be too large of a pill for some to swallow and the conversations seemingly has lost a little steam.

However…even if you aren’t on the same page as a lot of us with the fact that the jabs were never safe and never effective…Dr. William Makis had brought up some very disturbing information about the Alberta College of Physicians that every parent and grandparent should be SCREAMING about.

Pedophile doctors have been given their licenses back and continue to practice medicine…with children…without parental knowledge.

This is pretty disturbing…because if you remember back to the beginning of this year, AHS tried to REMOVE Parental rights on their children’s health information, access to MyAHS Connect accounts for youths aged 12 to 17 →full write up.

This was troubling at the time, because there was an audio file circulating, where a 12 year old with cancer was talked into committing medically assisted SUICIDE through the Canadian MAiD program…

But when you add the Convicted Pedophile angle into this…you really need to start wondering just what in the hell is going on here.

Appreciating the shortage of doctors, lineups at walk-in clinics and last resorting to Emergency Rooms can take hours to get medical attention…If you had the knowledge that the doctor your child was about to see was a pedophile, would you want this doctor to still be their attending physician?

I hope the answer to this is a resounding, “NO”!

But let’s dive deeper…

What other sexual crimes have been committed by doctors that they have been convicted of, that we also don’t know about?

How many of these have been granted their licenses back?

Because, if the Alberta College of Physicians would give licenses back to doctors who’ve committed the crimes that Makis spoke about, is it out of the realm of possibility that others with other sexual crimes are still in offices today?

Here’s the thing…

Again, the Injection of Truth townhall, was over 1 month ago. Makis made some pretty serious allegations…if they were Not True, he’d be bound with a gag order and be in the process of being sued, into the stone-ages, right?

And that’s not happening.

What is happening…is Albertan Doctors trying to discredit the conversation by still calling the Injection of Truth, “War on Science”, and trying to conflate the statements made by Makis as calling All Doctors, “criminals and pedophiles”:

And then of course, to loop the targeting of Trans Kids into this, because this adds a lot of credibility to their sour grapes over being exposed as sexual deviants or being complicit in these crimes by letting them have and keep their licenses, under the cloak of secrecy.

Now…If I were a doctor and there were these accusations being made about other doctors where this could tarnish my own personal reputation…I too would be demanding attention, but it wouldn’t be this type of attention.

I’d be demanding that these doctors have their licenses REMOVED so that I wouldn’t be painted with the same brush…

Wouldn’t you?

Maybe they are fleeing the province because they’re about to be exposed…

Why should Albertans have to not only Yelp search their doctors…but also have to go on CanLII?

This distraction, by doctors, is keeping us away from having the real conversations that Albertans need to be having…but is only, one large elephant, that nobody is talking about.

Shameful, really.

