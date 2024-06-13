There are some very large things happening inside of Alberta right now that I can fully get behind. Some that I’ll be a part, some that I can’t (timing is not the only thing, it’s everything) and some that I can’t discuss…YET.

However, I still believe that we are all on the same page.

CONVID has never been anymore of a global threat than any other respiratory virus…

CONVID jabs have never worked and the people who are at “high risk”, still aren’t being protected, despite closing down the economy and punishing people who were never at risk.

Welp…

Now it’s time.

Information from around the planet and inside of Canada has proven that the jabs:

Have never been proven to stop CONVID from spreading;

Never provided any benefit to children - as their risk was too small to even be calculated;

May have only been able to reduce severity, with the jabs, still included Mortality;

INCREASED the likelihood of catching CONVID; which consequently,

INCREASED the likelihood of being admitted to hospitals, ICU admissions and mortality;

May never leave the body;

May have caused genetic alterations;

May be Cancer Promoting;

Has more Adverse Reactions than any other pharmaceutical treatment in the history of pharmaceutical treatments.

The biggest issues with this is…the jabs not only seeming drove waves of mortality in those at high risk, they also seemingly be driving All Cause mortality as well.

It’s time to put an end to them.

It’s time to investigate the damages that they’ve done.

It’s time to hold healthcare professionals and promoters of these harmful treatments accountable.

Alberta Legislation stands adjourned throughout the summer and won’t be back until the fall…which gives me some time.

Time for what?

Time to get as many Albertans more informed on what these vaccinations have caused and may have caused.

Time to start spreading the information that our provincial and federal governments won’t tell us through their legacy media sources.

Time to do a Provincial Tour!

With the ‘Injection of Truth’ event held in Calgary on Monday, June 17th and others hosted by SA22, a lot information is going to be shared by the experts in live settings and also through video streaming.

And I want to keep this information flowing throughout the province so that we can finally see the Province of Alberta take appropriate steps to not only protect the children of Alberta, but also to investigate the issues that have been caused by these jabs by way of Adverse Reaction - to Force the Federal Government to ensure that those who have been injured or impacted by these, provide the financial support that is required, but also to bring back the full statistics on the hospitalizations, ICU admissions and mortalities that have followed the jabs!

Into the Legislature we go!

Yep…it’s another petition.

One that I plan to be present for, as is introduced into Alberta Legislation!

One that will have teeth…one that will be rooted in the most recent studies…one that will demonstrate how unsafe and ineffective the jabs are…how much damage has been caused…and one that will seek to provide the TRUTH to all Albertans.

Without the information in my request, CONSENT, required to even administer the vaccines, doesn’t exist!

Statistical information that the province provided previously that has now been cloaked in secrecy needs to be restored for the same consent.

Cellular and Genetic Integration, needs to be properly investigated.

Potentially harming children, with lifelong adverse reactions where no possible benefit is achieved is MALPRACTICE.

Sooooooooo…

I’m going to need your help!

Appreciating that you may be a member of a larger Alberta community that has discussed this…print out the petition and start getting some signatures →Link, (note, this is the SHORT form, long form with full information and studies will be provided), I will either pick these up personally, or be able to provide a mailing address that you can send them.

Help me get looped into Events throughout the summer in the province. Yes…it’s summer and I know that a lot of events shut down or are less attended throughout this time, but I’d like to be a part of your communities and this does bleed into the fall.

SHARE this with everybody you know. You see…I can only do this provincially but hope to get others onboard with their own provinces in doing the same for their respective legislative communities.

Lastly…and this is the part that I hate…help with some financial support. Yes…this is me begging for money.

My previous and current commitments have spent me through my subscriptions…

And, I’d actually prefer to be in a travel/event schedule that others can attend in volume, taking everybodi’s financial considerations into effect - Free Venues, sharing a beverage or existing venues that would allow me a bit of time. I’ve had some success with these in both Calgary, Red Deer and Edmonton, but would like to do more - in the province throughout the next few months - in a situation where if I can’t attend an existing, have some help with travel expenses.

Link

This is important…and I need to do this right.

I hope you feel the same and can help support…if you can help out, please do so, on a level that is most comfortable and conducive with continuing to support your family in the best way you can.

Leave a comment