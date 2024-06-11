Told you this was going to be a big week!

Tomorrow, I’ll be hosting former Olympian and former Fire and Ice Host - Jamie Sale on a livestream to talk about a few things including a couple of smaller “Injection of Truth”, type venues that’s she’s working on…with some of the same speakers as Injection.

Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. William Makis and Dr. Chris Shoemaker.

If you’re unable to make it to the “Injection of Truth”, in Calgary or through one of the streaming events, here’s a couple of more opportunities, that you might be able to attend…and definitely, hop into the stream with Jamie tomorrow evening!

*Note the RSVP through Email - centralabreddeergroup@protonmail.com.

