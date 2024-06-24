I’d never doubted that others had been banned, suspended or had posts removed on Facebook, but admittedly, I’ve seemingly dodged most of the algos for flags.

I’d say that this is 100% due to the fact that I really don’t have a large community on this book of faces. I really only gotten back on the platform to see pictures shared on the grandchildren, but since I had it…with a lot of family, figured I’d take the time to keep them informed of the CONVID Jabs, risks and abysmal failures of our provincial healthcare services and Health Canada.

That all changed today.

My previous post on Nenshi…

Has now been removed from Facebook, citing:

That it looks like I tried to get likes, follows, shares or video views in a misleading way…I mean…the whole idea about posting on “Social Media”, is Social interaction and if you’d read the previous post, was just me, simply laying out the facts on the NDP Leadership Race…with a few tie ins.

It wasn’t sensational or bloviated content…certainly not as shocking as anything else I’d posted on the platform, but yet, it was pulled.

I appealed the decision, but don’t expect to be successful…because I think that this would have had to have been reported, not flagged by an algorithm. Reported by whom?

Probably one of the purple minions, would be my expectation…

And just a few moments ago…I’d received an update from YouTube on the Parental Rights livestream with James Lindsay and like the first streaming video there, from the Injection of Truth townhall, this one was flagged due to Medical Misinformation.

While there was some medical information discussed…it was very vague and mostly in passing…the most harsh words that were spoke about this were, by James…If you don’t agree with your doctor, get a second opinion…this is your right!

I’m not appealing this decision because, like the Truth Event, sound quality sucked…and I am trying to get a cleaner version of this to upload…or at least some highlights. For the time being, it is still available on X, in my feed and if I can’t get anything better, will simply upload the version that I have stored on Streamyard.

Facebook…I’ve used for the last few years.

YouTube, have only posted content for the last month(ish)…

Sure seeming suspicious that I’ve been getting hammered on them lately.

Imagine what is going to happen when the Online Harms Act goes into play though…

Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand…just a heads up here.

I’d had Michelle Stirling and Cory Morgan set for a Livestream conversation tonight. This was to be focused on the alleged Mass Grave sites at Residential schools, but now with some new conversation available around crowning of King Nensh, may expand. Due to tonight being the final game of the NHL Finals, with an Albertan Team in the playoffs, figured we’d just reschedule this until tomorrow at 6pm, instead.

I won’t be watching the sports puck tonight…not really my bag. For those of you who do, enjoy the game and I hope your team scores some major touchdowns, or homeruns, or whatever.

;)

One more post will soon follow that I know you’re going to be excited about…stay tuned!

