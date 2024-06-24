While it’s really not a huge surprise that Nenshi led the pack in the leadership vote for the NDP and won…capturing more votes than the sum of all his running mates - 62k out of 85k, was not what I expected.

I also didn’t expect Ganley to come in 2nd and that Hoffman would come in 3rd.

Despite how terrible of a person that the Hoff actually is, I thought she’d preformed pretty well in the debates against Nensh…and really didn’t see anything likeable about the performance of Ganley.

Calahoo isn’t worth mentioning…she’s pretty much nameless in the province and came up rather short in all of the debates. I’m actually shocked that she was able to scrape together funds to even be in this running when AFL Leader Gil McGowan came up $50k short on a $60k bill.

Almost makes you wonder, who was funding her campaign, hey?

Anyways…

Of course, with this size victory for the anointed purple politician…the NDP rave about this being the largest voter turn out in support of a new leader - with this being some sort of massive win over what Smith took in her Leadership run for the UCP.

It is rather amazing that, while Calgary is under water restrictions, due to failed policy - which also points large fingers back to Nenshi…

The amount of legacy businesses closed because of massive and unaffordable property taxes imposed by Nenshi…

The amount of the downtown core that is still vacant because of policies by Nenshi…

The rampant open drug use and addicts shooting up in what was a glorious core, due to “Safe Injection Sites”, introduced by Nenshi…

That he’d have even been given the chance to run, never-mind winning by this margin.

62k votes from across the province, is not a small number and does prove that Nenshi is going to be a large hurdle in keeping the province from turning orange…or purple…or whatever rebranding that Nensh takes on to distance the ANDP from the Federal, Coaligned, and generally HATED Jagmeet Singh - NDP.

But let’s put this 62k votes into a little perspective.

Having seen Calgary’s newest mayor being a massive woke disaster, Calgarians came together in what was the worst weather, to sign over 72k petitions to have her fired. Several sub-zero days, shoe string budget, no help from legacy media, the city stealing signs put up by the group…Landon Johnston, a name that few had heard prior to his recall petition, with assistance from grassroots growth, in ONLY CALGARY, in 60 days - close to the same period of the NDP Leadership race.

The NDP Leadership vote, was handled online through NDP registration as a member and then voting by an emailed confirmation…people didn’t have to leave the comfort of their couches to do this…in much milder temperatures than the recall campaign, which required 100% inked signatures (in person, not online).

72k votes against woke politics in Calgary by Anti-Gondek’ers vs 62k votes for the Nenshi in of Alberta.

See where I’m heading with this?

Let’s add in a bit of the voting demographics to the mix…

During his speeches and online campaign videos, Nensh made it very clear that he was targeting and would get the Muslim Vote…repeating the word, “Inshallah”, (If Allah wills it). He also made a grand appearance at the Genesis Centre in NW Calgary, which was a smart strategic play.

This same area of the city, holds the ONLY Liberal Federal Leader, in Calgary - this guy:

And Alberta, up to 2021 - had seen it’s Muslim population double since 2021:

Just because Nenshi was the only “man” in the running, and the only Muslim…who pandered to the Muslim population….Is there any evidence that this explains the massive voting tendency in the NDP Race?

No…but to discount it would be foolish.

I’m not going to assume that all of these same people will be allowed to vote in an actual Provincial Election, due to their immigration status - which really isn’t taken into consideration in party leadership voting, from what I understand…but this may lend a little perspective in woke councilors attempting to get permanent residence to be able to vote in, at least, Municipal Elections.

And by Permanent Residence, they mean, Immigrants…non-naturalized citizens.

The UCP has shot down this idea, but with a new sheriff in town…or the province as it were…would the Provincial NDP under King Nenshi (or whatever they become under Nenshi), change this ruling?

There are some large issues at stake here and some big conversations to be had.

While a great many Albertans have been brought out of their political induced comas and have started to pay more attention, will it be enough to keep Conservative Alberta, Conservative?

What will the next Municipal Election show and what will we be seeing over the next 3 years until a provincial election?

