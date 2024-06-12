The climate alarmists are not only in full swing, regarding ignoring ARSON and Negligence as being a primary source of the wildfires in Canada…these clowns will continue to treat you like idiots, because they believe that you’re not smart enough nor have an attention span that ranges over the last couple of, cooler than average seasonal, summers.

OF COURSE, I never bothered to read the link, attached to the image above.

I have NO NEED to taste copper in my mouth, have a stroke, nor even a simple nose bleed…that’d be created by reading something as detached from reality as these cocksuckers want me to try and absorb.

You see…if there was even a miniscule of data that supported this horseshit…immigration minister Marc Miller would be stemming the flow of having MORE PEOPLE coming into Canada…because human change is NOT specific to people born in Canada.

It’s like this…

If you really loved Smarties…but only stored them in your front pants pocket…and then realized that your pockets were always overflowing with Smarties…you’d find a better place to store them, right?

So…in a Canadian Climate, that absolutely demands AFFORDABLE and RELIABLE energy to keep you ALIVE during our winters…IF having more people was an issue, you’d find a better place to store more people, right?

Like…wherever the fuck they’re coming from.

Now…Marc wants you to STOP blaming unsustainable immigration and out of control spending on these immigrants for all of the problems that Canada is facing, right now…

But how…without a serious mental deficiency can you even entertain this notion?

Put the shoe on the other foot for a moment.

How does mass immigration solve:

The highest food bank crisis in the history of Canada?

Needing to add additional taxation and CPP + CPP2 for Canadians?

Housing Crisis?

Affordable rental crisis?

Healthcare Crisis?

Can’t find a doctor, crisis?

Affordable secondary education crisis?

No room in your neighborhood before care/after care, schools, busing programs, to the point of schools having to hold lotteries for placement?

Funding them at $224/day, while Canadian taxpayers live on a fraction?

Generational Debt?

Crime?

Protesting wars on the other side of the continent?

Fact is…it doesn’t.

It lends to all of the same issues if not having fully created them…and…if their idea that Canadians are causing Canada to warm up too much too quickly, which is complete bullshit, how does having massive waves of new Canadians solve this?

Our infrastructure is collapsing…

We can’t sustain the inhabitants that are naturally born here…never mind the ones that they are on the hot trail to quickly Naturalize…without the ability to SPEAK the same language as the 2 primaries that we even have here.

Not to mention…before this massive and unsustainable immigration started…we’d never even seen some of these problems…and the ones that we did, were certainly not as out of control as they are now.

We are headed for some very dark times here, my friends.

Ones that will see a reaction to Canadians NOT wanting to live in a 3rd world shithole that wants to see more integration and less fairytales about the idea of “Diversity is our Strength”.

About the only thing that the colossal failure of electing liberals and liberal light NDP have done have proven to be correct…is that Actions do have Consequences.

We are seeing what this actually looks like.

It’s time to FIRE ALL OF THEM!

