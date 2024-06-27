Bloviating the conversation using the terms Medical Rape, or Forced Penetration were thrown around when came to mandated PCR testing around travel.

It took the Canadian Government until February of 2021 to even start monitoring if you had a fever prior to being allowed on a plane…but the envelope wasn’t pushed from here…it was flung with medieval trebuchet levels of velocity.

With the Number one Symptom of CONVID being that you had no symptoms…they really needed to stretch the limits of logic to push the hysterics around the Novel Virus that had its own marketing team.

And as it turns out, with Canada having an actual Quarantine Act, forcing brain swabs and especially the CONVID Rectal Exams, were in contravention.

We all knew this.

Some of us, still today, have never been through PCR testing nor have even home testing for CONVID.

The tests, at best, were total bunk…and PCR testing in a lot of provinces had adjusted the levels of Cycle Threshold to 99% False Positive limits. These Cycle Thresholds, as it turns out, weren’t even a standardized protocol, in that they were adjusted at whim and could confirm COVID virus in those who’d had the virus and may still contain the dead virus for over a period of 100 days.

Only Live Cultures, could have proven if you were COVID positive and with Live Virus…but given the length of time that it took to produce cultures, you may well have already been through your bout of COVID, before they could produce a result.

Costing and space was prohibitive, the reasons that these were never done to see if those who died, throughout the pandemic, died WITH COVID or FROM COVID.

The Canadian Quarantine Act (found here →Link), has some provisions under “Travellers” and in Section 14(1), states this:

14 (1) Any qualified person authorized by the Minister may, to determine whether a traveller has a communicable disease or symptoms of one, use any screening technology authorized by the Minister that does not involve the entry into the traveller’s body of any instrument or other foreign body.

That you can test, using authorized testing, as long as there is no Medical Penetration.

And we can only assume that in moments of medical and legal lucidity, they deemed that requiring inserting objects into the body’s orifices of people, may be viewed as cruel or invasive.

This section of the act seems pretty clear, even to us legal neophytes.

Testing = Good;

Inserting objects into bodies = BAD.

But it took a Non-Lawyer to get the Ontario Court of Justice to recognize this…and it’s only happened, after 3 years of this invasive protocol.

Because travel restrictions leaked out of actual travelling, where travelling meant being in a social situation, there is obviously a lot of reluctance to have this go full main-stream because of additional lawsuits that will still be brought…but the precedent is now set!

Bring on the Bird-Flu or new strain of Monkey Pox…try and enforce vaccinations in people who are not at any risk…they will never be able to force invasive testing, across Canada, again. And given that most of the country is now wider and more awake to the failures of the CONVID Jabs and the damages they’ve caused, with more information being released on a daily basis…if they even work towards vaccine mandates, I’d be willing to bet that the previous Freedom Convoy would look more like a rush-hour traffic jam on the Deerfoot in comparison to the people who will unite on a second round.

While a seemingly small victory…it’s win.

And while we still need a lot more of these wins to create a foundation of medical freedoms in Canada, this is an important one.

Congrats to Chris Weisdorf.

Thanks for standing up for Canadians and delivering us this victory!

