Now…when comes down to it, I’m not even going to try and reiterate my disdain for unions, especially those in the public sector.

They’ve long outlived their value, if ever had, in Taxpayer Funded Employment.

It’s the friggen government, for cripes sakes.

If they can’t be held responsible for fair pay, benefits and proper working conditions…then it’s them that need replacement.

But the fact that Canada Post is the ONLY courier service in Canada that loses money…in an otherwise competitive market, while collective bargaining has again FAILED to address these issues, is truly a sign that there is some serious mismanagement going on.

I don’t blame the workers for these losses…but at some point, there has to be an appreciation of the bloat of the situation that is leading to boondoggle of obsolescence.

The majority of Canadians have moved onto electronic billing which provides downloadable spreadsheets for tax-filing purposes…and with the mass concerns for the environment…paper delivery is barking up the wrong tree (see what I did there?).

And what I’d suppose to be their largest revenue season - delivering Christmas Cards and the like…they’ve walked out on the job, shooting themselves in the foot in making a case for their own relevance.

With the kicker being…unless somebody told you that they were on strike…you probably wouldn’t have even noticed.

In Q3 of this year, ending September 30th, 2024 - Canada Post reported a deficit of $315 Million Bucks!

In a single quarter!

3 Months!

$315 Million in Red Ink!

I hear that this isn’t fault of the workers but at least partially due to spending fat gobs of cash on Electric Vehicles and New Processing Plants…and while this may very well be the case, I want you to consider Amazon Prime as a delivery service…that’s opened warehouses, hired fleets of drivers that they purchased vehicles for…they staff these warehouses, pay drivers, insurance, gas…where the majority of deliveries are Prime - meaning that there is No Delivery Charge.

And then, think about Skip the Dishes, Doordash - while some restaurants still have their own delivery drivers. Is there any delays, by days or weeks on getting food delivered to your front door…hot and fresh(ish)?

Nope.

Now…look at the comparison in staffing for UPS Canada - which offers Canada Wide Delivery to Canada Post…

Canada Post having 68,000 Employees:

Where UPS Canada has 13,000:

That’s a difference of 55,000 people, on the payroll…where UPS couldn’t or wouldn’t operate under the same financial strains that Canada Post is allowed to.

Before you reply…Canada Post delivers final mile for other courier companies, such as UPS Canada, where they simply can’t afford to…why the hell are taxpayers subsidizing these services for major corps, to make bank…where we continue to take it in the pants?

We really ought not, right?

Make work projects and increasing government by 40%, throughout the last decade of Liberal Run Canada, is not job creation…it’s a burden on taxpayers.

It’s not stimulating the economy…it’s sinking us further into debt.

And for what?

A service that’s been on Strike - for the last 2 weeks…where you probably didn’t even notice.

When is it time to reassess what is going on here?

Because the only ones paying attention…are the ones who work for Canada Post, where they feel that being the only courier company posting HUGE LOSSES, is delivering service better than all of their profitable competitors.

Leave a comment