I remember back a few years ago, making my way down to the midway of the Calgary Stampede to check out all of the new flavorful wares.

The Midway hasn’t really offered much by way of new rides since I was a kid, not entirely sure I’d be interested in riding them, even if they did…

The Budweiser beer grounds get old, when a cold beer sets you back over $10.

Mini donuts have lost their luster…

But every year, there are new menu items that had given a reason to at least make the cost of admission worth giving this another shot.

Walking through the grounds, the wife and I noticed that one of the new Stampede Delicacies was pizza with bugs on it…

And I remember commenting to the wife that commercially made pizza has always had bugs in it…just nothing that they’d admit too for fear of being closed down by health regulations.

I mean…what’s next - boasting about mouse droppings in your soup?

But this bug thing has seemingly still managed to take off for reasons I cannot fathom. Are cow farts really impacting the planet that much?

It’d be hard to believe and harder to prove, even if this were true.

But then to read about some massive cricket farm in Eastern Canada, where cricket proteins were to be used in the mass production food items - chips, crackers, protein and energy bars and even flour - were soon to become a thing made me even more leery of processed foods.

Acheta Powder, by listing in ingredients…because this is the soft way to slip something onto the “may contain”, listings…which seems more innocuous than bugs or crickets…

But because my consumption of processed food items is low, were never much of a consideration and hunting for this on items I had no intention on purchasing anyways, seemed an awful waste of time.

The Eastern Canadian Cricket farm was built by Aspire Foods, for the tune of about $90 Million Bucks…$8.5 million provided by yup - you guessed it, Your Taxes, through federal grants.

Which, while is nothing in relation to the $40 Billion that has been extorted by the governments, out of your hard earned paycheque, to subsidize EV Batteries, with a 20 year ROI of ZERO…is still as big of a loss because…apparently, like the failure in trying to force people into expensive and unpractical EVs or turning plants into meat looking substitutes…

Mmmmmmmmmmmm…

Is also a Huge Failure.

Not enough people are eating Ze Bugs…which has turned out to shutter 2/3rds of the staffing in the workforce, in London, Ontario at the Aspire Cricket Farm.

Now…I’m all for innovation.

It’s what has created the device I’ve used to create this post and share it with all of you. I love some of the items that have leant to making my life easier and reduced efforts for tasks that offer little by way of satisfaction or payoff…

But with this being said…the market will always be the decider on what will or will not take off…and even with the bombardment of fear mongering around climate change and sustainability, bugs as a protein substitute are rapidly proving themselves out of market because…like me, you are not eating Ze Bugs!

