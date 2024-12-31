So far, in Calgary…we’ve had a pretty mild winter, just enough snow to not have a Brown Christmas…

Which has been good…

And since myself and the wife really aren’t goesy outsy people for New Years…I figured I’d plan my one last seasonal meal before hopping back into a healthier diet, for at least the beginning of 2025…

With the temps tomorrow, being a little chilly, forecasted high -8, it being the last official day of the year and the mercury dropping to negative double digits following… I figured I’d put my perfect burger idea into effect, while the weather is still relatively mild enough to wheel out the griddle.

All of the planets are aligned…so to speak.

But what goes into a perfect burger?

Obviously, with the griddle being employed…smash patties are the burger of choice…but as for the rest, it’s been an idea milling around to what I believe perfection over the last couple of weeks.

Nothing extravagant or out of the ordinary…

No fancy meats or weird toppings…

More of a homage to some of the best ideas in sandwiches combined with the best patties available.

For the bun…instead of a bun, I figured that I’d opt for Grilled Cheese Sandwiches…because, really…why not?

Classic Grilled Cheese, a couple slices of bread, buttered top and bottom - Kraft Singles in the middle.

I’ve made burgers like this before, stealing the idea from ‘The Doris Burger’ - from Soda Jerks in Edmonton, before COVID lockdowns closed them out completely…

Where, if you can eat the burger and fries in 30 minutes or less, you won a t-shirt…

They handed me mine around the 20 minute mark…

But thought that I could amp this up a notch by working in the classic burger condiments - Mustard, Ketchup, Pickles and Onions on the bottom…(mustard and ketchup should never touch the cheese slices)

While on top, building in a classic BLT…making a triple patty burger (cheddar covering each patty) with the best of all sandwich ideas combined…

Grilled Cheese - Check.

Triple Cheeseburger - Check.

BLT - Check!

And while these ingredients are certainly not foreign to burgers…preparation and delivery…stacking them is hopefully unique enough that I can call this, my YakkStack.

Because, I’m going to anyways…

Maybe some fries on the side…but honestly, not necessary.

If this works out okay…I should be comfortably planted on the sofa…dreary eyed but hopefully not in a complete food coma, to toast in the New Year with Mrs. YakkStack, clinking some flutes of prosecco, for our 32nd time.

What do you have planned for tomorrow?

