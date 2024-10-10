So, yeah…

A couple of days back, when I’d received some threats about running for city council…I may have gotten a little heated and said some bad words…

But at the same time…given the attacks that I’ve been under for just posting information and being a part of my community…I’d believed this to be well warranted.

It’s not like I was the nor voted for the party who’s destroyed Canada over the last decade…and is currently embroiled in an investigation that has shut down parliament.

However, delicate peach and Liberal MP, Nathaniel Erskine-Smith WAS…and apparently doesn’t like this to be much pointed out and used some unsavory language in committee:

w0wsers!

What a potty mouth this guy has, hey?

In any case…I’m not feeling so bad about being a little riled up a couple days back. If it’s good enough for the gander, meet the new goose!

