Dear Motherfuckers…

And, I’m absolutely not going to apologize for my use of profanity here…because this message deserves every bit of disgust and expression as I can lend…

You see…over the last few days, I’ve received some warning shots about my decision to run for Calgary City Council.

And, you’d think that I’d have to at least passed the primaries, inside of a party system afforded under Bill 20, to even be worthy of mention…

I did…and like you, I was wrong.

Apparently, I’m flying over target or am not toeing the party line close enough, so…an outside group has reached out to me on a personal level to let me know, that I may not have their support, through very cryptic messaging…

In kindness, they could have done this through a meeting or a group signed letter…instead, they made threats.

Personal Threats.

And this was the absolute worst fucking thing they could have done.

Now…over the last few years, I’ve been threatened - several times…have been stalked, hacked, cancelled off of platforms, threatened to be fired from jobs, have had people attacking businesses I’ve worked for, gone after my children and grandchildren, home, wife and property…

You know this…you’ve been here with me over all of this shit.

Have I backed down?

Nope!

And I am Absolutely not about to back down now.

I am at peace…

I’ve never wanted to be in this arena, but now that I am here, have a goal to back people over party, family over politics…and am not going to back down because some may THINK that they have a stranglehold on my Achilles Heal.

Fuck Them!

I’ve earned my right to a voice and my right to represent others in my community and when they’re ready, they’re going to have to do a lot better!

So…

Dear Motherfuckers,

I’ve seen your best, prepare for mine!

Leave a comment