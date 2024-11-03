The Eleventh Hour of the Eleventh Day of the Eleventh Month…

Because even though we have Remembrance Day Ceremonies and Traditions in Canada, signifying the anniversary of the 1918 Armistice that ended World War I, we take but a single moment in silence to recall all of those who have served in our nations defense.

And while this is an all inclusive moment, meant to show our respects to ALL of those who have offered themselves, some paying the greatest sacrifices, in protecting Canada, disturbingly over the most recent years, this has been hijacked by by a separate ceremony on November 8th as Indigenous Veterans Day and symbolically in several iterations by the alphabet rainbow brigade with Pride Poppy Pins…

Because a group that can hijack a day, extend this into an entire month and now into Pride Season…has weaponized Canadian Tolerance to the point of just letting this disrespect stand.

And it’s disgusting.

But not nearly as disgusting as seeing who is trying to hijack the poppy this year in Canada…

Poppies for Palestine?

Throughout the Month of November?

By the same people who’ve taken over Canadian Streets, threatening our communities, intimidating shoppers in malls, for over a year now…

By the same people who signified a Terrorist Attack on October 7th, 2023 - uniting in Canadian Cities and vandalizing property with a message stating, “Death to Canada”…

And you should be completely disgusted by the gross disrespect to our traditions in showing our appreciation for our Canadian Forces.

Our Weaponized Tolerance has just met with A Bridge Too Far.

But of course, our gutless leaders who’ve invited this into Canada, have allowed this to be ushered in and continue to allow this to escalate in Canada will do absolutely ZERO about this…

Because, these people, Samidoun - deemed a Terrorist Organization - as a part of this movement…have issued a cease-and-desist to the PM who has imported them, en masse…provides them with hotels and daily food allowances, that greatly exceed what the taxpayers who actually pay this, can afford…

In addition, issuing the same threat to Official Opposition Leader - Pierre Poilievre and Canada’s Public Safety Minister - Dominic LeBlanc:

Start a war and play the victim of their own consequences, is a strategy that’s allowed them to embolden their messages and actions for over a year now…

On our streets…

Over a war that Gaza/Palestinians, initiated on October 7th, 2023…

That has absolutely nothing to do with Canada…

Because in Canada, even Terrorists have Rights to Free Speech.

So…it’s time to let our elected leaders know that we will not tolerate this anymore!

It’s time to flood some inboxes…and let these people know that if only by words, we will defend our troops, in the way that they’ve defended our country.

It’s time for them to let terrorists know that we will not surrender our country because we are afraid to be called racists, islamophobic or xenophobes.

Pen a letter to your Member of Parliament →Link

Be sure to close your email with your Postal Code, so that your email doesn’t get rejected…

And let them know that Weaponized Tolerance has met with a Bridge Too Far…and we’re not going to take it anymore!

