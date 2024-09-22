It will be equally as difficult for you to watch this, as is for the rest of the planet…but I encourage you to try.

There is not a single statement he has made, shoveling this batch of cow dung, that can be considered truthful; in fact, almost every talking point is the exact opposite of what he claims. This pattern is consistent across all his speeches.

His high-level talking points mask the reality that policies have eroded the very fabric of Canada. If we look globally, we see similar trends in many other Western countries.

He operates under the delusion that, despite our insignificance, we have some control over the massive ball of fire we call the sun and the ever-changing dynamics of climate—a change that will continue indefinitely.

When he quotes rising inequalities in Canada, he conveniently overlooks that these inequalities have been exacerbated by his own policies, impacting the very people who built this nation into what it was, or at least what it used to be, before he took office.

Once, Canada was admired and welcomed around the world; now, our cities and towns are struggling. We see drug addiction and despair on our streets, coupled with makeshift tent cities that reflect a broken system.

Crime rates are rising, a direct consequence of poverty, especially when unvetted individuals from troubled backgrounds flood our communities, undermining the traditional values we hold dear.

Our healthcare system is in a state of collapse, burdened by mismanagement and unsustainable immigration.

9 million Canadians live below the poverty line.

Over 2 million rely on food banks each month.

Bankruptcies and insolvencies have surged by 60% year over year.

We are taxed on our earnings, savings, and every purchase we make, with costs adding up across all sectors—from production to retail, including our homes and transportation.

While he emphasizes the rights of women, the LGBTQ+ community, and Indigenous peoples, he fails to recognize that these are rights that should be afforded to everyone equally. Instead, he suggests that equality is somehow unfair.

We should show humanitarian compassion to the less fortunate, but at what cost? Our institutions are crumbling, and we are expected to shoulder the collective responsibility for others—others, not our families or communities.

As he traverses Canada, not in an electric vehicle but in a gas-guzzling entourage of climate alarmists consuming more jet fuel in one trip than the average Canadian does in a year, he claims that Canadian youth are worried.

But they are not concerned about competing with foreign students for college spots, or about the jobs that have vanished due to temporary foreign worker programs. They’re not worried that they’ll never own a home or afford to eat.

According to Trudeau, their worries center around global issues they have never encountered and cannot afford to explore.

This government, which has created a bleak future for young Canadians, promises to step up and ensure that hard work will yield benefits. Despite being in power for almost a decade and having caused these problems, they claim they will now make “investments” to help.

It’s ironic, given that they’ve spent more than all previous Prime Ministers combined, leading to these crises.

"The solution to anxiety and angst is not to deceive and deflect," he states—a rich claim from a man who continues to blame his predecessor, Stephen Harper, for the fallout of his own policies, while asserting that we must take action.

Those actions may include:

Continuing the most corrupt government in Canadian history, with unprecedented ethics violations and investigations.

Giving $1 billion to a nonprofit organization that paid Trudeau's family for speaking engagements.

Spending $2.1 billion on a Quebec satellite ISP, despite a better alternative already existing in Canada.

Allocating $5 billion to invest in nonexistent companies.

Wasting $35 billion on EV batteries for companies that have shut down their electric vehicle lines.

Investing $150 million in vaccine manufacturers that never produced a vaccine.

Aligning with all three minority parties to subvert the will of Canadians.

Creating a two-tier society based on pharmaceutical compliance.

Suspending the rights and freedoms of those who do not comply.

We have all lived through these realities and will continue to navigate the depths of debt that Trudeau has plunged us into.

All the while, he promises to improve our situation, failing to recognize that he and his minority government are responsible for this turmoil.

His recent speech is among the most disheartening we've heard, reinforcing a commitment to globalist ideas that have historically failed Canada and its citizens.

I apologize for interrupting your Sunday with this, but it’s crucial to share the lengths to which he will go to continue dismantling what remains of our True North, Strong and Free, while denying his complicity.

