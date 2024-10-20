Who is Timothy Caulfield, you may ask?

He is and has been the purveyor of the most illiterate of the science information throughout the CONVID Sham, received over $3 Million in Grants - to pump up the Vaccine Sham on Social Media and was so effective and was named to the Order of Canada - by the Liberals.

His expertise, in medicine, is ZILCH…because while he works a little with Health and Science…he’s a Law Professor, at the University of Alberta.

And now that the Scamdemic is pretty much done…the well running dry on social media influencers promoting the clot shots…poor Tim is having to drive harder to keep relevance.

Timothy, was one of the invited guests to the UCP - Calgary-Lougheed, Injection of Truth - event, back on June 17th, 2023…where he’d have to face an actual audience of actual people…not just the online jabby zealots.

He was personally invited by UCP - Eric Bouchard…

But because actual Doctors were invited to the event with actual information…Tim declined…

He’d even declined a private sit-down, away from the 500+ that attended the Injection of Truth Event, with the same doctors…but had to bow out because the invite was a dog whistle?

And because several of the participants have “defamed him”…

Given this…you’d probably wonder why, an actual Law Professor, who claims to have been “defamed”, wouldn’t have a lawsuit against those he’s accused of defaming him…

It’s because he doesn’t have a leg to stand on…

Quotes bullshit studies and make-believe science…

And quite honestly, when comes to CONVID and the Jabs, doesn’t know his ass from a hole in the ground.

Anyways…Tim is Coming to Calgary.

With a panel of other scientific no-minds…and given that this is at the Public Library, is most likely being sponsored by the Federal Government as well…in one last ditch effort to keep relevant and promoting vaccines that don’t work for a virus that was never a threat.

Now…it’s called, Weigh the Facts…but whose facts do you think they’ll actually be weighing?

Medical Studies that showed that if you got the jabs, you were more likely to end up in the hospital?

Maybe how only jabbed kids got Heart Damage?

Or will he keep banging on about how these measures saved lives?

It should be a good time.

If you’d like to get some tickets for the show…you can register here:

Zoom

Live

For a few reasons…and because I want to have recording of this, I’ll be attending the Zoom Version.

But I know you’ll have some friends at the show, should you decide to attend in person and have nothing better to spend $30 on.

