Earlier this afternoon, both the RCMP and Alberta Emergency Alert issued a Dangerous Person Alert in Strathmore Alberta:

And, if you’re not familiar with X - formerly Twitter - the grey checkmark attached to the account indicates that this is a:

So…you should probably be taking the threat of 2 armed suspects very seriously.

Only issue is…

You have no idea what you are looking for by way of:

Sex - man or woman;

The color of their skin;

Their height and weight;

Vehicle they were driving in, or if they were on foot;

The crimes they’d committed - if they’d already shot/killed somebody with whatever weapons they are armed with.

Now…here’s what’s truly alarming about this situation…

Despite the fact that even the RCMP have no idea who they are looking for, they’ve “cancelled the Dangerous Person alert”, but it isn’t because they’ve apprehended the Dangerous Persons…it’s because they never actually found the undescribed individuals, in Wheatland County.

Wait, whut?

Yeah…read both of these posts again and realize that we don’t know if they’ve fled into Saskatchewan following Highway 1, or if they made it into Chestermere, Calgary or any of the other surrounding areas.

We still have no idea of their identity or a description, with exception to say that they most likely still have their weapons and are on the move.

Feeling safe?

I didn’t think so.

Because, well you should NOT.

What is the idea behind this government based identity posting these alerts if this is the best they can do…and why even have a grossly understaffed Federal Police Force - RCMP - in Alberta if this is the best they can do?

Somebody needs to be fired.

Because if these 2 individuals go on to harm or kill another person and continue to evade the general public eye, while being disguised as ANYBODY by way of no description…this is 100% the fault of a provincial or maybe federal alerting system and the Federal Police Force - RCMP.

This is serious…and we should be able to expect better.

