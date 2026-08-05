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Ian Parkinson's avatar
Ian Parkinson
7h

Call me cynical this is Thomas Nothing Burger Lucazick who has Elections Alberta in his back pocket. Alberta has been asking for a seat at the table for the last century. Even Preston Manning got fed up with the Ottawa coven of Wanglers. We will get a seat at the table when Ottawa and the Brookfield gang realise the gravy train is about to dry up. Oct 19th Q19 vote option 2

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TRM's avatar
TRM
7h

LEVERAGE. I keep telling people that the first vote is for "leverage". Alberta has never had any in Canada and we never will because our population is too small to matter. This is the only way for Alberta to get leverage.

Get rid of "Equalization Payments" and I'll stay but paying $60B and getting $40B back is not something I want to continue. Same issue as the early 1980's when I got here.

I'm old enough to remember the WCC (Western Canada Concept) party that got one member elected from Olds/Didsbury to the provincial legislature. Issue is still the same. Nothing has changed because ...

Alberta has no leverage.

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