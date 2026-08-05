Something's been quietly spreading across Alberta this past week not a rally, not a poll, one sheet of paper. "Love Canada. Demand a better seat at the table." It doesn't ask Albertans to choose between loving their country and wanting more from it. It assumes both. And it may be speaking directly to the one group that actually decides referendums: the people who haven't made up their minds yet.



If you'd like a copy to hand out to print out and hand over to your neighbors, you can find it here: LINK

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Transcripts:

The Better Question

A flyer is quietly spreading across Alberta. Not a rally. Not a poll. One sheet of paper. It doesn’t ask whether you love Canada. It assumes you do. Then it asks something better.

The referendum isn’t really about separation.

It’s about leverage. It’s about a better seat at the table.

Something has quietly changed in Alberta.

Not another poll. Not another rally. Not another politician standing behind another podium. Those have all continued. But the conversation itself has begun to change.

Over the past week, a simple message has started appearing across Alberta. It’s showing up in mailboxes, across social media, and in conversations around kitchen tables.

It’s a flyer. Just one sheet of paper. Single sided. Simple. Easy to overlook.

Except, people aren’t overlooking it. They’re sharing it. Posting it. Printing it. Handing it to neighbours. Talking about it around kitchen tables.

Because in just a handful of words, it changes the entire conversation.

Love Canada. Demand a better seat at the table.

Read that again. Love Canada. Demand a better seat at the table.

That sentence is doing something remarkable. It isn’t asking Albertans to choose between loving Canada and wanting something better for Alberta. It says you can do both.

And for a lot of people, that’s the first message they’ve heard that actually sounds like them.

Because if you’ve spent the last year online, you’d think Alberta had become two camps. One shouting, leave. The other shouting, stay.

But most Albertans don’t spend their evenings shouting on social media. They spend them around kitchen tables. They spend them talking about whether they’ll ever afford a home. Whether their kids will have a classroom to sit in this September. Whether their parents will ever get a family doctor. Whether the next generation will have the same opportunities they had.

Different conversations. Different families. But they all arrive at the same question. Could Alberta be getting a better deal?

That’s the conversation this flyer taps into. And that’s why it’s spreading. Because it asks a question almost every Albertan can answer. Not whether Alberta should leave Canada. But whether Alberta could be getting a better deal.

Now. It would be easy to get lost in the weeds. To spend the next hour listing every frustration Albertans have with the way things are. And if we did, the comments would probably give us another hundred before the episode was over.

We could talk about the 2.2 million Canadians relying on food banks. Not just in Alberta. Across Canada. We could talk about the 17 Canadians becoming insolvent every hour. Again, not just in Alberta. Across Canada. We could talk about the 6 million Canadians who don’t have access to a family doctor, in a country where Alberta itself has a population of just over 5 million people. We could talk about the thousands of Canadians who die each year while waiting for diagnosis or treatment. Or the patients who die on hospital gurneys before ever receiving the care they needed. We could talk about classrooms growing faster than schools can be built. Communities struggling to keep pace with population growth. Families wondering whether the opportunities they had will still exist for their children.

Every one of those conversations matters. Every one of them deserves to be discussed. But these aren’t just problems in Alberta. They are problems throughout Canada. And that’s not today’s story.

Because this flyer isn’t trying to solve any of those problems. It isn’t even asking whether this is the Canada you love. Because that’s the wrong question.

Loving your country, and wanting it to do better, are not opposites.

This flyer doesn’t ask whether you’re proud to be Canadian. It doesn’t ask why you love Canada. It assumes you do. Then it asks something else. As an Albertan, do you believe Alberta deserves a better seat at the table? Not to leave the table. Not to flip the table over. To have a stronger voice at it.

And then it tells you how. Voting Option 2, Question 10 on October 19, is not about leaving Canada. Option 2 is about making sure Alberta is finally taken seriously.

Because Question 10 doesn’t ask Alberta to leave the table. It shows Albertans how to bring more leverage to it.

Now think about every political campaign you’ve ever watched. There are people who have already made up their minds. Some will vote yes. Some will vote no. And there are those who won’t decide until the very end.

Those are the conversations that decide elections. And that’s why this flyer may be one of the most consequential pieces of political messaging in this entire referendum.

Not because it changes the minds of people who have already chosen a side. Not because it reaches people who have tuned politics out altogether. But because it speaks directly to the people who are still asking questions. The people who haven’t decided. The people still reading. Still listening. Still thinking.

Because this flyer isn’t trying to convince Albertans to stop loving Canada. It’s asking whether loving Canada also means asking more of it.

And for many undecided voters, that may be the first question they’ve been asked that doesn’t begin with leave or stay. It begins with something much simpler. Could Alberta be getting a better deal?

Now. Here’s the Big Picture.

Political campaigns usually ask people to choose a side. This flyer doesn’t. It asks people to ask a question.

Not, do you love Canada? It assumes they do.

Not, should Alberta leave Canada? It asks whether Alberta should expect more from the country it already calls home.

That’s a very different conversation. And it may be the most important shift we’ve seen in this referendum.

Because if the debate stays trapped between leave and stay, nothing changes. But if the debate becomes, how does Alberta get a better deal, then every Albertan has a place in that conversation.

That’s why this flyer matters. Not because everyone will agree with it. But because it asks a question almost everyone is willing to think about.

And sometimes, history doesn’t change because someone found the perfect answer. Sometimes it changes because someone finally asked a better question.

On October 19th, Albertans won’t just decide how they’ll vote. They’ll decide whether loving Canada, and demanding a better seat at the table, can exist together.

For many Albertans, this flyer is the first time someone has suggested they don’t have to choose between the two.

And now, you see the Big Picture.

If you’d like a copy to hand out to print out and hand over to your neighbors, you can find it here: LINK