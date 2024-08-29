“The Land of Opportunity”

&

“Living the Dream”,

As we’d come to learn, were American Slogans promoting Pride in the United States about the dream of prosperity.

Maybe somewhat of an unwitting invite for outsiders to invade America, looking for their piece of the pie…but ultimately, to show other citizens that if they worked hard they could build their own empires.

Canada has always had it’s own success stories - despite being 8 months of winter and 4 months of bad skating…but never were able to promote the same messaging, despite just having hard working Canadians achieve this all on their own.

Welp…today that all changes.

Because in one of Canada’s True Success Stories, Justin Trudeau promoted this very thing with Syrian Refugees, who have managed to “Rebuild his Family’s Chocolate Business”, in Nova Scotia with 2…not one, count them 2, Chocolate Shops.

“The Best of Canada”…and welp, who couldn’t love a story Syrian Tareq and his, younger? Shorter? Wife, Mila.

Thing is…

As X poster, Mbrandt75 points out…since March 20th of 2019, Tareq and Mila have received almost a HALF A MILLION taxpayer dollars to “rebuild” a business, that probably wasn’t a Canadian business to begin with, via grants from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agencies:

Now…I’m not going to say that Tareq shouldn’t have come to Canada to pursue his dream. Not going to fault him for having 2 Chocolate Stores in Nova Scotia. Because I’m sure Nova Scotians love chocolate as much as the rest of Canadians do.

What I am going to say about this is…

While you or somebody you know, were forced into bankruptcy, trying to keep your store open, throughout lockdowns and other lunatic CONVID measures…Tareq was able to capitalize on more funding than you’d have been provided from the Federal Government to keep your doors open.

As a For-Profit Organization!

From here, I’d normally try and whip you into a bit of a frenzy…because, this is outright unfair to the people whose taxes funded this, as they’d fired their own employees, liquidated their assets and went into receivership on their properties.

I don’t need you to be hostile towards Syrians nor Chocolate Stores, especially given that they were probably considered “Essential Businesses”, during CONVID.

This is a tale of Celebration in that…

The non-popularized nor marketed Canadian Dream that has Always Existed, is still alive today.

It just may not be there for YOU!

