Of course there were to be celebrations on the Actual Anniversary of where 1,200 people were slaughtered in Israel, 50+ of them being children…

We’d seen it throughout the weekend and I even commented on this very thing with some video streams →Here, if you missed it.

And in this, of course we’d seen what some of these distant voices were saying, regarding total global domination inside of the Muslim Community - “Our issue is not just Palestine, our mission is to kill every infidel. We will follow Jews and Christians all over the world. Either they convert to Islam or we’ll kill them!”.

But when this arrived faster than expected on our doorsteps, Canadians were notably

pissed off at this disgrace.

Our New Canadians, shouting “Death to Canada”?

I mean…this is a slap in the face to all of the families who can’t get a doctor, need to be in a lottery for their children to have a space in their community schools and who are struggling with what this costs us in taxes and how it’s driven up inflation…and interest rates.

“Death to Canada”, despite the fact that in 2023 we’d spent over a billion dollars in just Hotel Rooms to take in economic migrants from war torn middle east countries.

“Death to Canada”, where 2/3rds of our University and Colleges are Foreign Students.

“Death to Canada”, where Canadians have struggled to watch 2 Million of them settle in the last 2 years.

“Death to Canada”, where they get to stand in their Host City, sponsored by the taxpayers of this city, on steps they’d never helped build or pay for…because?

Our tolerance has been weaponized and used against us.

We’d be called Islamophobic, if we didn’t go a long with this.

Now…I can appreciate that these aren’t all Muslims…

And that a lot of Muslim Families don’t take kindly to this as their representation…and that’s fine.

But when we can easily identify these people as terrorist supporters, in Canadian cities, calling for the Death of Canada Canadian and by proxy, it’s time to lay boot to ass and stem the flow of additional terrorist supporters into Canada.

We will not Tolerate these Canadianaphobes with their hate speech.

It’s time for them to pack their shit.

And GTFOH!

We’re done!

