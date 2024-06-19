A strikingly large amount of people have no conceptual idea how much taxes increase the cost of goods, thanks to legacy media and propping up people who don’t think you are smart enough to spend your own paycheque wisely.

A lot of them live in BC, while the majority live in Ontario.

Where…it’s actually surprising the amount of “Wild Fires” that we have throughout Canada, given that these are 80% manmade (not climate change), when the cost of living is as high as it is.

How do these arsonists afford to fund arson with gas prices this high?

And I bring this up for a very specific reason…you see, some of these Liberal Clowns are trying to rationalize that, even while they tax the air that you breath (Carbon Tax on CO2 Exhaled) and have multiple taxes on other purchases that you make…you’re still not being punished enough.

A relatively decent example of this is the taxes you pay on just gasoline alone.

More than 40% of tanking up, to get you to work your taxable income job for your 8 hours per day, getting you to and from soccer practice with your children, buying groceries, visiting family…is being taxed simply on the cost of the fuel that gets you there.

If this was the only tax you paid, this would be egregious.

But let’s run you through the life of an average Canuck.

You wake up in the morning…

To the sound of an alarm clock, which is being taxed on energy for in addition to the taxes you pay on energy, in pajamas that have been taxed;

Drag your sorry ass out of bed, where your mattress has been taxed, for not only buying but disposing of old mattresses, which also require gasoline taxes to either get them to your home or disposed of…in addition to a tax you pay for disposing of them;

You pour yourself a cup of coffee, which you pay taxes on manufacturing of beans, the coffee itself, in addition to water;

Read your local morning news, which is being subsidized by your tax if you get a newspaper delivered (fuel tax) and the income taxes you pay for the schlep that delivers you paper…OR…you pay for a tax on the internet that provides you with an alternate option; but wait, because you also pay taxes on…

The income of the people who provide you this news; &

The profitability of the News Agency who provides you with this news; and then…

You hop into your car, which you paid taxes to purchase plus the additional taxes that the people who built your car pay for their income in addition to the taxes that you pay for to rationalize the expense of your vehicle, by way of their revenue taxation…

You get to work, and are taxed on your income; perhaps answering a phone or your personal/business cellphone, that is also being taxed;

To live out the meager existence of your overtaxed life, for 8+ hours…because, your employer has increased your time on the clock because you are no longer paid for lunch or breaks, so you are Taxed on Time to rationalize this.

You eat a lunch, whether made at home or dined out at, which is taxed by manufacturing of products, labor for production, labor for logistics, energy for production and delivery…

Due to the taxation you pay for schooling your children and the limited time that teachers and afterschool programs offer…you get a taxational speeding ticket for going 11% faster than speed limit.

You purchase a bag of oranges to feed to ‘the team’ that your child plays an extracurricular sport with, by way of time, transport and the bag that the oranges come in, in addition to the costs of delivery to the market you purchase them from, who pays for a tax on energy to keep the store climate controlled, staffing, product, bag that was produced (under the same taxation as mentioned), to pay the staff that sells you oranges, that pays a tax on the services that they require to process payment, energy to support and equipment that provides this convenience.

You drive your tax sucking children, by way of their schooling - before care/aftercare + schooling, to a community event…where the school + community is being taxed to support community events and maintenance, in a uniform (jersey and shorts) which is taxed on rental or purchase, plus income taxes for the people along this way.

On the way home, from a grueling loss, you buy your child a RockDonalds pack of chick’o’nuggets and bullshit toy that has been taxed 27 times already and an ice-cream cone...which is now taxed 54 times before you can even swipe to pay for it to be taxed an additional 13 times before your child refuses to eat bullshit food to get to a bullshit ice cream cone, and drink a fountain soda (or juice) that has also been taxed 27 times…

You get home…sad, lonely and depressed, with a spouse who you’ve been taxed to marry…who has also been taxed equally on their day by way of time and affordability…

To smoke a J, drop a pharmaceutical intervention or down a bottle of wine/spirits or case of beer…to drown your sorrows…which has also been taxed!

Eat? Taxed!

Smoke a dart? TAXED!

Surf the internet? TAXED!

Watch the evening news? TAXED!

Exhale? CARBON TAXED!

Your entire life…should you choose to accept this mission…is literally less than having a Red-Hot Firepit heated probe, shoved squarely up your ass…while you are expected to be civil, caring and kind for people on other sides of the planet, who would kill you for your beliefs over them supporting their ideology.

They, imported into Canada, at a rate that isn’t conducive to having a functional school, daycare, healthcare, daycare, affordable life…are living a life greater than their function could provide in their home countries.

There is literally nothing you can do that the government hasn’t figured out how to tax…and if you are not hostile enough about this or what I’ve said up until now…strap in!

You see…this Fucking Cunt, doesn’t believe that…if you’ve made it to this point and are still profitable…shouldn’t be TAXED AGAIN!

You’ve already been taxed, to the tits, to have made it to trying to stock away a few bucks…while she’s confused as to why you still have investments.

It’s insulting.

It’s offensive.

It’s a slap in the face of all of those who bust their asses to provide for their families and can still scrape together enough cash to invest in their, and their children’s, futures.

The people that vote for this shit…aren’t the people who work as hard as you do. They drum this beat into media, into social media…to make those who can still afford to live in Canada, hate you, because you can’t.

They aren’t the people who understand that you are the rock that cannot bleed…they’ll keep squeezing you to try and prove otherwise.

Your life will continue to get worse…until you are ready to stand.

Complicity got us here.

Complacency keeps us here.

