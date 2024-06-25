In the bi-election yesterday, Toronto-St. Paul’s, a Liberal Stronghold…the Liberal Candidate, Leslie Church - suffered an early morning defeat to Conservative, Don Stewart.

Early polling looked like the Liberals were going to maintain this seat…by by 4:30 am, all that was left was a lot of tears to be shed, well into the afternoon, today.

Of course, Leslie didn’t congratulate Don for his victory…

Of course, neither did any Liberal Minister, Cabinet Member or MP…

While Freeland had launched an infomercial on cold and cruel Canadians, inside of the media blackout stage of an election, that didn’t want to continue to support their disastrous 9 year track record and with almost the entire Liberal Cabinet who went to campaign in Toronto for Leslie, she still had her ass handed to her.

In a Liberal Stronghold…in Feckin Toronto!

This is a large turning of the tides for Liberals, where they’ve seemingly doubted the support based on polling from 338canada.com which has the NDP making finally making some gains while the Liberals continue to tank in the rank.

There are a lot of sad Liberals today, salty water flowing from the party…but there are also a lot of pissed off lefties, appreciating that things aren’t looking so good.

When you can’t walk out in public without security or having people literally spit on you:

Of course there will be some rife in the party…

There was a lot of speculation that after this crushing defeat that Trudeau may finally take his walk in the snow…if the climate weren’t boiling right now…maybe just take his stepping down…

But that didn’t happen.

In an early presser, Freeland said that Trudeau wasn’t stepping down and then during a 1pm EDT presser, Trudeau confirmed:

His focus is on your success.

And this is where you should start to be alarmed.

Why?

He won in 2021 by driving home the vaccine and passport messages, despite the fact, which is now becoming a lot more clear, that the jabs never stopped transmission of CONVID, were always harmful, led to higher mortality from the weakening virus and despite the fact that they knew about the SV40 Promoter - encapsulated, which would 100% lead to Cancer.

He bet the farm and drove lunacy in the last election…literally killing people, to win his last bid.

Read that again.

He is responsible for genetic modification in a wide sweep of Canadians, a rise in Premature Aborted Fetuses, a decline in fertility, an increase in cancers and other ill-defined causes of mortality, Heart Damage, Blood Clots, Strokes, increases in mortality from CONVID itself…up to literally killing people, with the jabs.

All of this information was available prior to the last election…he drove it home and still took home the victory.

He was willing to kill people to win his previous election!

Now…even if this was his only scandal, it should have woken the woke to not just walk away from supporting him…they should have RUN!

Awareness to the Liberal Scams and Scandals continue to be played out…in the press, in social media, in the house and in senate.

But yet, Trudeau seems to take his lick’n and keep on tick’n.

There is some speculation that he will be stepping down, naming Mark Carney as his replacement…and I had it on fairly good authority that he’d already had a hand picked job to walk into after walking out of being Premier…

But I don’t know if this job still exists, following the last 6 months of complete and public failure and decline in support for him, the entire Liberal Cabinet, all Liberal MPs and even so much as dragging the NDP into the same sewer of support.

He should have lost the last election.

If weren’t for the floundering fish out of water, then CPC Leader Erin O’Stool, he would have.

His support has fallen.

The country is in shambles.

People are losing their homes.

Can’t afford groceries nor heating for their homes.

Can’t afford rent…schooling…

And despite the generational debt that he’s spent us into, where the budget has obviously not balanced itself, still won’t step down.

See what I’m saying here…

He’s decimated Canada.

Decimated the Liberal Party.

Gutted the NDP…

And still soldiers on.

While I have no idea as to what we can expect in the almost 500 days until the next federal election, I’m pretty sure that Justin and the spend free Liberals, backed by the Jagmeet Singh NDP have something up their sleeves.

And this concerns me…

As it should, you.

