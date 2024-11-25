A couple of short weeks ago, there were some 30ish Liberals signing documents seeking Justin Trudeau relinquish his reins as Liberal Party leader and somehow, the clown prince seemingly rallied the simple minded, whipping them back into line.

This must have taken more than the usual, flickering laser lights and throwing around balls of tinfoil as distractions…as in an actual plan to help salvage some dignity for the party.

In these…not a single one of them could have been designed to work…in fact, they were all abysmally worse than the 100% failure rate of everything tried to ‘flatten the curve’ and without even having the time to see or feel what these will look like, they can be imagined off of the current Liberal polling following the follies from the week prior.

Whoopsie…

6 weeks of eeking out a touch of support, completely erased over the course of a week…but wait, this is going to get a lot worse.

As it turns out…when you blame the Indian Government for committing violent crimes, extortion and assassinations on Canadian Soil, in 2 press conferences on Thanksgiving Monday…and then end up having to not only retract but deny having ever said this…

Watch as another predictable failure of an “investment” strategy go tits up:

Support a caucus member who has lied about his heritage and involvement with defrauding Canadians in the Green Scams - only to have to walk him out of Cabinet:

Commit to spending $6.5 Billion dollars, on a GST Vacation…where your coalition partner is trying to steal the thunder…which will result in almost zero actual savings…unless you live on snack foods and wait until you buy your Christmas Tree until December 14th…

Offer up $411 Million Taxpayer dollars specifically to cover healthcare for Refugees:

Who end up rioting in the streets, burning vehicles, smashing storefronts…

Having legacy media lie about these protests - calling them Anti-Nato, when they worked to recreate the final moments of the life of a terrorist leader, never mentioning the word NATO:

While shaking your ass and swapping friendship bracelets with 15 year olds at a Taylor Swift Concert:

As Quebec burned…

You’re probably not going to see the impacts that you’d desired…

In fact, poised off of the cliff dive of support in the most recent update, we are a week away from seeing the absolute lowest polling numbers for the Liberals during their decade of failure and possibly 2 weeks short of seeing the BLOC as the official opposition party of Canada, following the next election.

It’s really that close…and all of that bad:

Now…Justin did try to mitigate damages from the antisemitic protests over the weekend, via a Tweet…

But was ratioed on this because of a reply posted by Pierre Poilievre, shellacking JT on events up to now:

It’s hard to even imagine what ill-conceived and expensive, to taxpayers, ideas these fools will come up with, this week to parachute their freefall…

But you have to know that those same 30 who’d originally signed the petition for JT to take his own ‘walk in the snow’…are growing.

