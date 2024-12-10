It’s been somewhat of a tumultuous week for me, these last 7 days…but has lent some much needed perspective and given me a kick in the pants that I think I needed to put things in focus.

And it’s actually weird timing on this…my decision to announce my departure from ABC on the same day that a new conservative leaning party, launches.

4 city councillors, Sonya Sharp, Dan McLean, Andre Chabot and Terry Wong already on board.

I’m not terribly surprised by this…I’d heard some rumor of this happening back in August during a round of golf with some of those who were seemingly more in the know…

And while they seemingly have a few wards lined up, they also have intention of running a candidate in all 14 plus somebody for mayor - Sharp, being a speculative guess, also revealed, as the probability, on the 7th tee, where I’d learned of this initially.

To be clear, my departure from ABC is not due to an invite from the Communities First Party for my ward…nor expectation of being invited.

It’s more of an assembly of pieces that I’d begun to face, swapping some unpleasantries during a sharing of pleasantries, following the Premiers Calgary Christmas Party, last Thursday.

“You’re not smart enough”…was the phrase that ignited the fuse on this being my beginning of the end.

Where somebody sitting beside me and spraying me with their stupidity, showing an immense lack of self awareness, was all too eager to suggest.

Now, I’m not going to speculate what is going on with ABC with exception of mentioning that a couple of key positions on the board have been vacated…5 out of 6 of the Governance Board stepping down…

With exception to state that myself and apparently 75% of those in attendance at the ABC AGM, were apparently not smart enough to elect the most qualified people to the board…which is leading to some reshuffling of the chairs…according to one of the originating and organizing members of the party - who’d been consequently turfed from the party, for being the expletive that I’d identified during our passionate exchange.

See You Next Time!

There were also some comments about my use of profanity in posting on my substack and throughout social media…

“I read everything that you publish and calling people ‘Motherfuckers’…something, something, something…blah, blah, blah”, echoed throughout the busy downtown watering hole, from one of the other organizing ABC Party members, before an offer to tip the table over on me was extended.

Where do these lunatics even come from?

Welp…after a plethora of calls the following day, I’d learned some things and assembled some pieces to surmise the bigger picture behind the puzzle…

Those of us, active in the boots to the ground, promotion and support of the party…were only ever intended to be the worker bees…only intended to be the outsiders looking in…and that my bid, as a nominee for the party, would be eliminated throughout the vetting process.

And I find this troubling.

Be kind at mutual engagements while shit talking me, behind my back…not something that will keep my attraction…

Personal attacks on me…pffffffffft, I’m used to it…go after my friends though, we’re going to have a serious conversation!

And I’m going to go out and add…since the party launch in June of this year and due to requirement for registration as a Municipal Party, with the City of Calgary, 1000 signatures need to be obtained from 1000 members of the party who are able to vote in the elections - by way of citizenship and age…

Adding in…that the first party to Launch in Calgary…is still shy of this mark.

Now…I don’t promote myself much more than posting some opinions and content that I feel relevant and most certainly not to brag, appreciating that signups online are a different arena and that not all of my followers are from Calgary…but in the last 3 months, I’ve been able to add 1400ish followers to just my substack alone:

Over the weekend…I’d had opportunity to meet with a few friends and fellow candidates at a ‘Campaign School’, not hosted by ABC, but heavily attended by and promoting the party…where, I’d learned that a great way to become the nominee set forward was to promote the party and gain support.

Seems logical, really…

However…a party that initially wanted to tap into my strengths without intent on seeing me through to the finish line…where I’d now have to bust ass to continue to promote them, and still have to apply for permission to run for City Council…seems like an awful waste of my time and resources.

Don’t get me wrong here…I still have a lot of friends who will stay behind with ABC and in my departure, have an understanding that bridges may be burned…I’ll still lend them my my support, congratulating them in being a part of the difference that they’d like to see and wish them all the best of luck with their candidates.

As for me?

I’m in it to win it…

3 decades in my Ward…

Children and grandchildren in the community…

An analytical background that may assist with the failures of previous and current council…

Do actually support Sonya, Dan, Andre and Terry, with their ‘Communities First’ messaging…

Know that I’ll be fighting an uphill battle against the more experienced…

Am potentially losing support from friends inside of the larger community…

Will still work to be a part of the difference that I’d like to see in my ward.

FAIR WARNING…

To do this, I’ll absolutely be relying on some support from inside of the YakkStack community by way of anything you can lend by way of your wisdom, volunteering to help in my campaign, finances and words of kindness.

&

As I’d shut down paid subscriptions with intentions of gaining some financial support for my campaign, will be starting this back up, on December 15th, 2024…if you’re not able to continue on with your monthly contribution, make sure you have it cancelled by this date…

And seeking additional through my website, once is able to accept…

Every journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step…this is it.

You’ve been with me along my previous, I hope to retain you for the new!

Leave a comment