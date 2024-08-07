So…apparently, there are an additional 16 weak spots in the Calgary Main water feed by on the Bearspaw South Feeder that need to be attended to, obviously before winter which could complicate the work that would need to be done…so, proactively, the city has decided to schedule maintenance from August 26th through to September 23rd to get this sorted.

And in this time, they’ll be restricting both indoor and outdoor water usage, putting us back to a Stage 4 Mandatory Water Restriction, where…if you get caught watering your grass outside, your flowerbeds, trees or shrubs - you’d face a $3000 fine…

And, you are requested to minimize indoor usage of water - even up to only flushing on your Number 2 Business.

Restrict use of dish cleaning and laundry, keep your showers to a minimum - some people racing the clock to see if they can keep these down to under 5 minutes.

From March - somehow the city intuitively knew that we would be under water restrictions this year - forecasting that we’d be restricted by May due to drought, but when this didn’t happen, they pressure tested the pipe, blew a hole in it and thrust us into these restrictions which haven’t been lower than the current Stage 1 that we are in now:

I don’t know about your yard…by I’ve never had a worse lawn than this summer, only having been able to water it a fist full of times, when would usually water a few times per week.

The city land around my home, berms and pathways, in worse shape than fall…

With exception of a few planters, our $600 investment in flowers this year are either stunted or won’t most likely even make a return by the time we’re even in the Stage 4 again…

And, my parking pad, patio and siding - covered in webs, dirt and debris (that is still routinely blown off, but never quite cleaned), mimic that of an almost abandoned property.

Stage 4 will also halt some businesses from operating, given their reliance on water…and as this extends out to Airdrie to the North, Tsuut’ina to the south, Strathmore and Chestermere to the East…I can only expect there to be a lot of seriously pissed off people and businesses that are already feeling the pinch from the earlier catastrophe.

Now…given that this season has been pretty much a write off for backyard enjoyment, restrictions on solid fuel burning because of the water restrictions, no backyard fires which will most likely resume, it is good that this is all tackled in one season and have these issues resolved…BUT!

These issues came under lighter use than we’d normally see being placed on the failing water system, meaning that when they amp up to full pressure, if they can actually get this completed by September 23rd, there really is no guarantees that more won’t surface if they try and get up to full capacity, meaning this situation could extend into spring/summer of 2025.

A year from now…people most likely won’t remember the fact that this week, a forecast of 10mm of rain miraculously turned into a freak storm, hammering roofs, patios and siding…

They’ll only have a slight recollection of the first water break and then maintenance…

But they’ll see the impacts of this, which will be pushed as impacts from - CLIMATE CHANGE!

And getting people used to compliance through mandates will most likely keep people broken down and ready for whatever they have planned around the next Federal Election - next year.

Now…the City of Calgary has committed to finishing the Nenshi Greenline LRT project in Calgary…already over-running costs by an additional $1.5 Billion Dollars, seeing this same $1.5 Billion spent already before a single inch of track has been laid and by finishing this Nenshi boondoggle, it won’t be nearly to the extent that was originally proposed and given the deficiency of reaching to full extent, will never be profitable to actually fund the balance of the project.

We’ll be doing this instead of installing redundancies in water mains, where Blanket Rezoning has been implemented, where we already have insufficient supply of water - seeing 4-8 plexes built inwards, to host more population.

What the hell are these people thinking?

If there was ever any wonder why I decided to run for council and support Calgary’s first Municipal Party - A Better Calgary - you can definitely find it here in addition to other failure projects, increases on crime, homelessness and drug addicts populating downtown, bus and LRT shelters, tent cities…

Calgary was entrusted to us, we’d never inherited it.

We are responsible for improvements and maintenance of our World Class City…

And despite property taxes continuing to rise, we’re not seeing it.

