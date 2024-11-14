After putting together the post on the Sovereign Minds Conference this Saturday, November 16th (Link to Post)…seemed to be a lot of interest in seeing what this is all about, sooooooo…

I reached out to the organizers and a couple of friends and thought we’d do a livestream on this to give it a little better introduction, as I’m still not sure about livestream capabilities for out-of-towners and out-of-provincers for the event.

Should be a good time and another great chat.

Link to Event →HERE.

You can tune in at 7 to comment on Facebook, X, or watch live or at your convenience on YouTube or right here:

Leave a comment