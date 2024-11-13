It’s always a good time, to have a good time…

And if you have nothing planned for Saturday, you’re probably going to want to head over the Mount Royal University, on Saturday November 16, 2024…

But make sure to register here first →Link

Now…it’ll cost you a couple of bucks to get in on the show, but this will be an excellent opportunity to network with some social media type folk…speaking at the event will be a few friends.

Covering the Future of Personal Sovereignty in Canada…

What does that all mean…Marty has broken it out in an intro here:

But…there’s also going to be some great discussion on Bitcoin that you can dive into, with Western Standard’s own - Derek Fildebrand, Host of BT Sessions - Ben Perrin and the self proclaimed - Strongest and Best Looking Bitcoin Entrepreneur in Canada, Dave Bradley.

If you recognize Dave and Ben…it’s because they were 2 key speakers at the Bitcoin Rodeo back in July of this year…and they’re definitely going to have some things to talk about.

You see…back in July when I was invited out to the Bitcoin Rodeo with Shaun Newman…bitcoin was at fairly strong support line:

From here and since the US Presidential Election…has taken off like a rocket!

Current price - and you’ll see how well that support line held…

Is up about 53%…

There was a lot that I’d never understood but had a chance to chew into on preservation of funds…because in addition to it growing in value…it’s growing against the spending power of your dollar.

You see…back on this same day in July, the Canadian Dollar - in relation to the USD, has lost 2 cents worth of value…so in addition to that even if Bitcoin still levelled off around the same value, you weren’t losing anything by holding it…you’d still gain by way of value in preservation of currency value.

It’s along the lines of being able to buy groceries today at the prices from July…and given the 2.5-3%ish of inflation that we are seeing monthly…this adds up to be some substantial savings.

And…when you think that the Carbon Tax is going up again in April of 2025…

Locking in prices TODAY for when that hits…may mean the difference between making chicken soup from the chicken…or from the feathers, given the cost of EVERYTHING that will increase when this happens.

Just saving a few cents on the hike on Gasoline from in April will hammer back on your expendable income…if that still exists for you right now.

There is A LOT to know about the Bitcoin Game…which either keeps people out of it, or has them dive in with both feet, only to be scammed…

And I don’t want to see that happen to you.

Neither does Dave Bradley.

Dave will be both opening and closing off the conference - starting at 9am and most likely closing at at 5pm with Ben Perrin…

Where in between, you can learn a little about Health Sovereignty, A Psychedelic path to Personal Freedom and Circular Economies - preserving our freedom by shopping locally.

Oh yeah…and watch for me if you make it down to the show.

I won’t be one of the esteemed presenters…but definitely along for some addition to my current knowledge base.

Check out the website for details and tickets →Here.

