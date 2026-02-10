To start off with, the book of faces is not my main stomping ground because the format is trash, it’s buggier than batshit, doesn’t update on the fly and is a fairly heavy resource hound…

I say this all under the appreciation that I keep 11 browser windows open and generally run about 350 tabs…don’t judge me - I track a lot and read even more. How else do you think I assemble information for these posts?

Some wizardry or something?

No.

I bust ass on this stuff…

Anywhoooo…

Chewing gum for my brain is watching some of the short clips, whatever pops up in the feeds on Facebook and while I’ve had to block several of these lunatics - one of them that’s on their way to the bin is this guy:

Because while it may not already be abundantly clear from his profile image…he’s not a great example of an Alpha Male Albertan…and in fact, every video that he posts looks like he’s either just got out of a swimming pool, had a long cry…or just had a long dance with the devil’s lettuce - left handed tobacco, my father calls it.

Seriously…in over 60 videos that he has posted, a new one dropping almost daily…he looks and sounds higher than a kite.

And what makes these videos particularly annoying, past what he actually says…is that he’s holding a lapel mic in every single one of these:

While recording off of his iWhatever…and hasn’t gotten the good sense that he can fill an actual image if he just flips this bitch by 90° - a skill that even the most technologically challenged of digital neophytes managed to master about 15 years ago.

Generally, I scroll past but this morning, I ended up listening to this clown and even with this…I couldn’t tell if he just finished swimming, came out of a long cry or had more than cereal in his bowl.

And I want you to give it a listen and then we’ll recap on just how crazy this fella is.

From the hop, you can see that he:

Is a member of the Anti-Separatist Hate Groups (notice how I’m still using this Bill C-9 and all…);

Has unexplainable blood shot eyes;

Has rosy cheeks, which could be part of the explanation of just coming out of a long boohoo session; and,

Talks with an unusual accent - hard to define but typically not indicative of being an Alpha Male.

Around the 56 second mark - he begins with an actual sales pitch for separation - without any sense that he’s doing exactly this…starting off with, “If we are getting a divorce from the rest of the country”…

“Do you think they are just going to give us the keys to the car…”

And the answer to this is…Kinda.

I mean, the federal government - as we’ve already covered - cannot keep our share of the Canada Pension Plan, nor EI - but in these, the premier has had to recently threaten to sue the federal government because they refuse to give us a total on what overpayment from Albertans have been dumped into the CPP that will now have to come back to Alberta for our own Pension Plan…this will most likely be the same on EI…so, will there be some long discussions on this?

Absolutely.

Not to mention that he’s somebody else who doesn’t realize that our federal services are paid through taxation…where does he think the money comes from?

But they also question, at the same time - “What about our share of the federal deficit?”

And here’s where the trade off can come in…IF the feds want our provincial share of the federal deficit and rampant spending by the Liberals…they’re gunna have to sharpen their pencils - because why would we be left holding the bag on Federal Projects when Alberta is the Only Province, under Mark Carney, that hasn’t gotten an allocation for a Major Project?

Why would we cough up with a share of Mark’s $2.3 Billion EV Rebate Sham, when we won’t even be a part of the country while they’re claiming to pay this out?

Why would we pay for Ferries in British Columbia - that have been contracted out to China instead of creating Canadian Jobs - when we get nothing from this and when BC has blocked passage of tidewater for additional pipelines - which would provide a GDP based on Exports instead of on spending through the mass immigration program or through Job Creation - of additional federal employees?

Moving on…to the exact reasons that Alberta wants to separate to begin with…

“I bet any amount of money that if Alberta did try to separate from the rest of Canada, it doesn’t matter who is in charge whether it’s a conservative, a liberal or an NDP government - they’re going to do everything in their power to make life a living hell for anybody in Alberta so that any other province doesn’t think of trying to separate.”

There really couldn’t be a better sales pitch for leaving - recognizing that no matter the Federal Representation, Alberta will never get a fair shake, nor will we ever be effectively respected by a Federal Government.

The perfect example of this is leader of the official opposition party - CPC - Pierre Poilievre.

He lost his seat due to some shenanigans in the last federal election…longest ballot committee and the inclusion of a zone with a predominant Liberal voting base…

Came to Alberta to run in a byelection - in one of the conservative strongholds in the most conservative province - to get his seat back in parliament.

While I generally like Poilievre, part of his platform is to make No Changes to the Equalization program in Canada - where 62% of Albertans voted for this to happen in the 2021 Referendum on Eliminating Equalization Payments.

This goes to recognize that even if we had a Conservative Federal Government - whatever changes they could actually make, would still be robbing Alberta to buy votes in Eastern Canada - by a guy who had to get his seat, in ALBERTA!

This makes the case that Alberta will Never Have True Representation in Ottawa.

Next portion…

“They will make our life a living hell”…

Exactly what does this clown think that Ottawa and the Carney Liberals are doing now?

They’ve flooded the country, collapsed the education and healthcare systems, eliminated affordable housing - all through mass and unsustainable immigration…have adopted the 3rd world into Canada seeing 3rd world practices being part of the mainstay - be them the street and beach shitters, extortion, pedophilia, drug trafficking, home invasions, vehicular theft…adding in that law is no longer applied evenly for immigrants as would to Canadians, support for them exceeds what we can afford - driving us into further debt, while making everything more expensive through a tax that will never fix the weather and by devaluing our dollar through inflation - the hidden tax.

1/3 of Canadas children live with food insecurities;

2 Million Plus people line up at the food banks per month;

1/4 of the population lives below the poverty line;

450 Canadians per month go into insolvency;

500,000 businesses have gone bankrupt in the last 5 years;

7,000 restaurants went tits-up last year, another 4,000 forecasted for this;

We’ve lost trade with our largest trade partner - the United States;

Billions of investment has fled the country, including Mark Carney migrating Brookfield to the US;

Through Bills C-4/9 the Liberals are writing themselves a permission slip to commit atrocities against Canadians and shut down free speech;

Carney just approved a Loan of $1 Billion to Canada Post, which will never be paid back because they lose $1 Billion per year;

Carney just signed a deal with China - which will further be a detriment in our dealings with the United States - Trump promising to hammer us with another 100% tariff if we let China build in Canada;

The dealings with the United States on tariffs see Canada being hammered with these because Carney is a buffoon but primarily - to protect the Dairy Cartel in Quebec;

$12 Billion Taxpayer sheckles is going towards funding an otherwise unsafe housing program that will be a forever burden on Canadians as this is socially funded housing;

Carney just bought more votes through his latest food stamp program for 12 Million Canadians.

We pay $1 Billion per week to service the Liberal Debt - increasing due to additional deficit written into Carney’s 4 year budget.

I mean, I could go on…but you get the point.

The dope smoking betaboy, however - seems to think that things are peachy keen…and that this isn’t actually getting progressively worse.

“They’re going to make an example out of us like you’ve never seen before.”

Forgetting that both Saskatchewan and Quebec have already mounted their own efforts…

But here’s the real kicker…

“If you think that Ottawa treats us badly now, just you wait.”

Is where White Snoop Dogg shows that he’s entrenched in some form of Stockholm Syndrome…he’s throwing in with his captors to try and save us from additional pain - that’s already in the pipeline (not one that carry’s oil, however) from the Liberal Government.

You see…they understand that Alberta isn’t only not getting a fair shake as a part of the confederacy, they realize that “Ottawa treats us badly now”…but fail to recognize that Canada is the Second Largest country by landmass, the 4th richest by way of Resources, we rank 38th by way of population - and should be the Richest Country on Planet…that’s all been washed away over the last decade of Liberal Rule and is only getting worse under their continued rule.

But this is the information

Separation, is the Answer…and he’s just unintentionally made the case for it, a lot more clearly.

Don’t do drugs, my friends…especially before you pick up a tiny mic, hold your phone the wrong way - and spray stupidity all over the book of faces!

