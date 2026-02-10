Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eleanor Wallace's avatar
Eleanor Wallace
7hEdited

Today a colleague accused me of spreading Alberta separation. First of all, I am not from Alberta, second, I hail from N.S. which would be in a desperate situation if they do not have the transfer payments rom Alberta. I did tell her that I totally understand why Albertans want to separate and if they do, blame the liberals for destroying the country and forcing their hand. She lost her mind. Some Canadians are truly bats$t crazy. I do wish I was from Alberta. Can I claim refugee status?

Reply
Share
Circus's avatar
Circus
7h

I wish I could be surprised at just how disconnected (i.e, ignorant) people are, but unfortunately I am not.

Clowns like this joker clearly prove just how far our country has fallen…and it won’t get back up.

Alberta needs to put itself first and head for the nearest exit. You’ll never convince airheaded socialists like this to think past the end of their next government subsidized toke.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture