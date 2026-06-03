Recession Update...
Mark Carney commented...
Mark Carney just said the quiet part out loud...but nobody followed up with a question. The recession that Canada is currently in...is NOT a coincidence. We broke this all down on Monday June 1st…If you missed that episode, find it here→ The Recession We’re In
The way GDP is calculated gives only partly the economic situation. Carney said it himself. The lower the immigration, the lower the GDP. The lower the government spending the lower the GDP.
For many years the GDP is kept positive by immigration and government spending. The real economy is in decline since the liberals came to power in 2015. That is the real story here.