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Cees
5h

The way GDP is calculated gives only partly the economic situation. Carney said it himself. The lower the immigration, the lower the GDP. The lower the government spending the lower the GDP.

For many years the GDP is kept positive by immigration and government spending. The real economy is in decline since the liberals came to power in 2015. That is the real story here.

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